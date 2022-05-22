Graduation 2022: Booker High

Booker High School celebrated its 88th commencement at Robarts Arena on Saturday afternoon, as the Class of 2022 received their diplomas and celebrated their accomplishments with families and friends.

The event was live-streamed, and a enthusiastic crowd packed the arena to see their graduates cross the stage and enter into a new phase of their lives. Graduate Abigail Holdway sang the "Star Spangled Banner" and Booker High School featured three student commencement speakers in Chloe Sebiro, Sofia Santiago Espinet and Giacomo Mutti.

Members of the school orchestra played the song "Somewhere," during the graduation ceremony, and a student band named Zephyr performed "In This Hour."

Booker High School principal Dr. Rachel Shelley delivered her remarks toward the end of the ceremony and she exhorted her students to be active participants in constructing the world in which they'd like to live.