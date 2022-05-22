 Skip to main content
Graduation 2022: Booker High

Sunday, May 22, 2022 |

The moment right before graduation.

Sunday, May 22, 2022 |

The moment right after graduation.

Sunday, May 22, 2022 |

Graduates Jakayla White, Jada Woods and Gaelle Joseph moments after graduation

Sunday, May 22, 2022 |

Graduate Courtney Ewing and family.

Sunday, May 22, 2022 |

Illiana Borras moments after graduation.

Sunday, May 22, 2022 |

Graduate Jaylen Edwards and family.

Sunday, May 22, 2022 |

Graduate Liam McGuire and his family.

Sunday, May 22, 2022 |

Annabelle Elizabeth Weber and Olivia Milholland after graduation.

Sunday, May 22, 2022 |

Graduates Saniah Ziegler and Milniya Williams.

Sunday, May 22, 2022 |

Teacher Ariel Seng and graduate Montana Beacham prior to graduation.

Sunday, May 22, 2022 |

Members of the band Zephyr.

Sunday, May 22, 2022 |

Commencement speaker Giacomo Mutti

Sunday, May 22, 2022 |

Commencement speaker Chloe Sebiro

Sunday, May 22, 2022 |

Booker HS Principal Dr. Rachel Shelley delivers her remarks

Sunday, May 22, 2022 |

Graduates Logan Davis (left), Larah Pereira Figueroa and Isabela Pizarro line up and prepare to file to their seats.

Sunday, May 22, 2022 |

Graduate Abigail Holdway sang the National Anthem

Sunday, May 22, 2022 |

Graduate Jenna Logan introduced the distinguished guests

Sunday, May 22, 2022 |

Commencement speaker Sofia Santiago Espinal

Sunday, May 22, 2022 |

The Booker HS Class of 2022 received their diplomas and walked into the future on Saturday afternoon.
by: Spencer Fordin A+E Editor

Booker High School celebrated its 88th commencement at Robarts Arena on Saturday afternoon, as the Class of 2022 received their diplomas and celebrated their accomplishments with families and friends.

The event was live-streamed, and a enthusiastic crowd packed the arena to see their graduates cross the stage and enter into a new phase of their lives. Graduate Abigail Holdway sang the "Star Spangled Banner" and Booker High School featured three student commencement speakers in Chloe Sebiro, Sofia Santiago Espinet and Giacomo Mutti.

Members of the school orchestra played the song "Somewhere," during the graduation ceremony, and a student band named Zephyr performed "In This Hour."

Booker High School principal Dr. Rachel Shelley delivered her remarks toward the end of the ceremony and she exhorted her students to be active participants in constructing the world in which they'd like to live.

