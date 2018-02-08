Goodwill throws a colorful New Orleans Mardi Gras experience

Stepping into the ballroom of Michael's On East took you to New Orleans with the smell of cajun food, upbeat jazz music and green, gold and purple beads thrown around.

Goodwill Manasota hosted the Mardi Gras Gala on Feb. 8 at Michael's On East.

In the courtyard, guests lined up to view the raffle baskets, purchase drinks and take photos in the photo booth. Inside, a buffet of cajun food was open. Later in the evening, there was a live auction and the announcement of the raffle drawing winners.