Co-Chairmen Ryan Inskeep and Brent Greeno

Goodwill throws a colorful New Orleans Mardi Gras experience

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

The paddles for the auction, which were shaped like a jester hat, had the guest's name and table number on them.

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

The room was colorful with balloons and multicolored lights among the green and purple tables.

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Veronica Brandon Miller and Bob Rosinsky

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

The photo booth featured many fun and colorful props.

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Lindsey Stevens and Paul Bova

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Out & About Sarasota also gave guests entertainment during the cocktail hour.

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Liliana Musat and Evlin Ramiresz from Michael's On East served the shrimp gumbo.

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Co-Chairman Ryan Inskeep, Phil Mancini and Co-Chairman Brent Greeno

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Honorary Chairs Julie and Jaime DiDomenico

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Brian and Brittany Veldheer

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Helen Welsh and Don Lockett

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Jennifer Moss Wilson and Sharon Kunkel

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Laurel Cowiveau with Lora and Bill Howell

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Nine raffle baskets were available to those who got raffle tickets by purchasing beads.

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Kim Livengood and Glen Rieth

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Bennett Wachob and Jaime Estes

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Green, gold and green highlighted the Michael's On East ballroom.

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Clare and Paul Kirchman

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Mark and Tiffany Hamilton

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Emma Burke and Patrick Jolly

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

The Out & About Sarasota team, Chacha, Tyler and Heather, dressed up for the mardi gras occasion.

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Lenore Blitz, Barbara Wheatley and Michelle Brault

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Cindy and Michael Brown

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

In spirit of St. Louis and the mardi gras, the buffet-style dinner was filled with traditional cajun food.

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Jason Barth and Andi Watson

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

John and Shon Ewens

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Robyn Faucy and Marty Katz

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Marilyn Billib and Jacqueline Moore

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Chris Leach and Michelle Nolan

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Donna Evans and Dawn Bear

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Sagar Mehta, Doug Welty and Nick Altier

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Patra Jordan and Joshua Beadle post for photos in the photo booth.

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Robert Stanell and Abigail Altier

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Vanessa Carusone and Jacqueline Moore

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

David and Marie Jacaruso

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Karen Cadou, Janet Arena and Stella McDaniel

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Gary Christensen, Emanuel Leon, Allison Angle, Kathryn Witting, Sarah Colandro, Mike Bryant and Brandon Linder

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Reeny Kaney and Chris Tanner

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

The Goodwill Mardi Gras Gala was held Feb. 8 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Stepping into the ballroom of Michael's On East took you to New Orleans with the smell of cajun food, upbeat jazz music and green, gold and purple beads thrown around. 

Goodwill Manasota hosted the Mardi Gras Gala on Feb. 8 at Michael's On East. 

In the courtyard, guests lined up to view the raffle baskets, purchase drinks and take photos in the photo booth. Inside, a buffet of cajun food was open. Later in the evening, there was a live auction and the announcement of the raffle drawing winners. 

