Todd Hughes, Bryann Jacobs, Janet McBride, Eric Davis and Chris Landis make up the Goodwill Veterans Services Program team.

Goodwill Manasota hosts veterans services open house

Friday, May 25, 2018

Todd Hughes, Bryann Jacobs, Janet McBride, Eric Davis and Chris Landis make up the Goodwill Veterans Services Program team.

Veterans Carl Hunsinger and Jeremiah Robinson

Friday, May 25, 2018 |

Veterans Carl Hunsinger and Jeremiah Robinson

Doris Berkey, Ben Knisely, Louann Linn, Karrie Bookout and Kelly Gardner

Friday, May 25, 2018 |

Doris Berkey, Ben Knisely, Louann Linn, Karrie Bookout and Kelly Gardner

A new Healing Room was part of the renovations.

Friday, May 25, 2018 |

A new Healing Room was part of the renovations.

Veterans and members from partner organizations enjoyed a lunch together catered by Mission BBQ.

Friday, May 25, 2018 |

Veterans and members from partner organizations enjoyed a lunch together catered by Mission BBQ.

Veterans get a look at the newly renovated Veterans Services Center in Sarasota on May 25.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

In honor of  Military Appreciation Month, Goodwill Manasota presented a Veterans Open House at the Goodwill Veterans Services Center on Lockwood Ridge Road for veterans and their families on May 25. Veterans got the chance to learn more about the services that Goodwill and its partner organizations offer. The event also offered a first look at the newly renovated Veterans Services Center. The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation provided a grant of $50,000 to help update the facility. Renovations included restoring the roof and plumbing, a new sign to make the service center more visible and a Healing Room for mental health services.


“We wanted to show off the renovations to the public thanks to the Selby Foundation and have a happy event before we remember Memorial Day,” said Todd Hughes, Goodwill’s homeless veterans reintegration program manager. “We hope attendees come and learn about the services we provide. They can mingle and learn about these other services that our partner organizations offer and be able to network because it’s important in our veteran community to have those partnerships.”

The Veterans Services Program team is made up of mostly veterans who offer assistance in finding jobs, transportation and housing.

