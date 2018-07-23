Goodwill throws birthday bash for Children's Guardian Fund

Goodwill Manasota threw a speakeasy celebration bash for Children's Guardian Fund.

Celebrate You Speakeasy brought guests dressed up in their best 20s outfits for a laid-back night of drinks, Nancy's Bar-B-Q, raffle drawings, wine samples and a mini concert by Veronica Miller.

The proceeds from the night, $7,350, will be used by the Children's Guardian Fund to supply children with birthday gifts.

"We will bring more birthdays to kids who may not have had one before," Children's Guardian Fund Executive Director Svetlana Kaminsky said.

In addition, the night celebrated Veronica Miller's 50th birthday, which inspired the birthday theme for the evening.