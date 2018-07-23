 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Executive Director Svetlana Kaminsky and Veronica Miller

Goodwill throws birthday bash for Children's Guardian Fund

Monday, Jul. 23, 2018 |

Executive Director Svetlana Kaminsky and Veronica Miller

Buy this Photo
Sara Sinaiko and Cynthia Holliday

Monday, Jul. 23, 2018 |

Sara Sinaiko and Cynthia Holliday

Buy this Photo
PRP Wine International brought wine samples.

Monday, Jul. 23, 2018 |

PRP Wine International brought wine samples.

Buy this Photo
Peg Hughes and Josephine Eisenberg

Monday, Jul. 23, 2018 |

Peg Hughes and Josephine Eisenberg

Buy this Photo
Kevin Henault and Fred Lopez

Monday, Jul. 23, 2018 |

Kevin Henault and Fred Lopez

Buy this Photo
Executive Director Svetlana Kaminsky and Veronica Miller hold up the check for the Children's Guardian Fund.

Monday, Jul. 23, 2018 |

Executive Director Svetlana Kaminsky and Veronica Miller hold up the check for the Children's Guardian Fund.

Buy this Photo
Veronica Miller blows kisses to ChaCha Sunshine.

Monday, Jul. 23, 2018 |

Veronica Miller blows kisses to ChaCha Sunshine.

Buy this Photo
Veronica Miller sang four songs for the audience.

Monday, Jul. 23, 2018 |

Veronica Miller sang four songs for the audience.

Buy this Photo
Chacha Sunshine and Cindy Christo Brown dance to Veronica Miller's music.

Monday, Jul. 23, 2018 |

Chacha Sunshine and Cindy Christo Brown dance to Veronica Miller's music.

Buy this Photo
Cynthia Holliday collects the gift basket she won in the raffle.

Monday, Jul. 23, 2018 |

Cynthia Holliday collects the gift basket she won in the raffle.

Buy this Photo
Nancy's Bar-B-Q catered dinner for the evening.

Monday, Jul. 23, 2018 |

Nancy's Bar-B-Q catered dinner for the evening.

Buy this Photo
Doris Berkey, Sharon Kunkel and Jennifer Wilson

Monday, Jul. 23, 2018 |

Doris Berkey, Sharon Kunkel and Jennifer Wilson

Buy this Photo
Mark Walzer and Jackie Simmons

Monday, Jul. 23, 2018 |

Mark Walzer and Jackie Simmons

Buy this Photo
Share
The Celebrate You Speakeasy was hosted July 23 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Goodwill Manasota threw a speakeasy celebration bash for Children's Guardian Fund.

Celebrate You Speakeasy brought guests dressed up in their best 20s outfits for a laid-back night of drinks, Nancy's Bar-B-Q, raffle drawings, wine samples and a mini concert by Veronica Miller. 

The proceeds from the night, $7,350, will be used by the Children's Guardian Fund to supply children with birthday gifts. 

"We will bring more birthdays to kids who may not have had one before," Children's Guardian Fund Executive Director Svetlana Kaminsky said. 

In addition, the night celebrated Veronica Miller's 50th birthday, which inspired the birthday theme for the evening.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement