Golfers tee up for Frosty Frolic

It wasn’t necessarily frosty outside, but that didn’t dampen this year’s Frosty Frolic.

With Santa hats on their heads, paper snowflakes stuck to their clothes and elf aprons tied around their waists, golfers dressed in their holiday best as they jingled their way all around the Harbourside Golf Course Dec. 12.

The annual event brings the Longboat Key Club’s Women’s Golf Association and the Key Niners together for a day of golfing, lunch and fun. Following golf, the ladies headed to the Harbourside Ballroom for lunch where a table was filled with toys they had all brought to be donated to Toys for Tots.