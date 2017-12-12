 Skip to main content
Hannah Weinberg, Bunny Skirboll, Gwen Watson and Anita Cohen

Golfers tee up for Frosty Frolic

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 |

Andi Munzer, Debbie Rand, Kathy Bernstein and Peggy Costello

Carole Horowitz, Arlene Klein, Marcy Klein, Marion Levine and Anna Whaley

Betsy Granite, Marge Heller, Pam Reiter, Karen Silver, Sylva Langton and Dee Wainstein

Becky Thomas and Janet Hartman

Pat Lonsdale and Lana McDonald

Katherine Martucci, Nancy Chanos and Mary Meloche

Carol Scarbrough, Becky Smothers, Belinda Russell, Sandy Finnegan, Marlene Wilkening and Joyce Paladino

Jan Van Iten, Steffy Gold, Barbara Brizdle, Barbara Kiefer, Joann Stein and Marcia McGovern

Director of Golf Terry O’Hara and Bunny Skirboll

Golfers brought a toy to be donated to a local charity.

The annual event was hosted by the Longboat Key Club's Women's Golf Association and the Key Niners.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

It wasn’t necessarily frosty outside, but that didn’t dampen this year’s Frosty Frolic.

With Santa hats on their heads, paper snowflakes stuck to their clothes and elf aprons tied around their waists, golfers dressed in their holiday best as they jingled their way all around the Harbourside Golf Course Dec. 12.

The annual event brings the Longboat Key Club’s Women’s Golf Association and the Key Niners together for a day of golfing, lunch and fun. Following golf, the ladies headed to the Harbourside Ballroom for lunch where a table was filled with toys they had all brought to be donated to Toys for Tots. 

