Golfers scramble into a new season at the Longboat Key Club

Friends reunited at the Longboat Key Club on Nov. 1 for the 18-hole Women's Golf Association welcome back luncheon.

“Everybody’s so happy to be back and out playing and having a good time. I saw people hugging,” Lyn Haycock said. “We’re trying to make it a fun event. We have to do our annual meeting as well, but this is more about relationships.”

After the women finished a scramble tournament, the meeting reviewed changes in the rules and on the course. Since welcoming several new members over the past year, the group has grown to 186, the largest membership to date.

“Our golf increased by almost 50% year over year from ‘19 to ‘20,” Director of Membership Jonathan Lester said. “We exploded. There’s a few things you could do during COVID, and golf was one of them.”

The farewell luncheon was canceled in 2020 because of mandatory shutdowns, but this welcome back luncheon never took a hit. When social distancing was required, it was moved outside.