Tami Prazenik, Regina Repenning, Kerry Robinson and Pam Snauwaert were among the first golfers off the course. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Golfers scramble into a new season at the Longboat Key Club

Tami Prazenik, Regina Repenning, Kerry Robinson and Pam Snauwaert were among the first golfers off the course. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Joan Seidel and Martha Gayle are both second-year members.

Joan Seidel and Martha Gayle are both second-year members.

Beth Kaye, Claudia Judson, Donna Krenicki and Carolyn Kief make up a foursome.

Beth Kaye, Claudia Judson, Donna Krenicki and Carolyn Kief make up a foursome.

An ice cream bar with all the toppings awaits the women's return.

An ice cream bar with all the toppings awaits the women's return.

Rosalie Bergman, Pam Reiter, Ruthellen Rubin and Marge Heller happy to see each other again.

Rosalie Bergman, Pam Reiter, Ruthellen Rubin and Marge Heller happy to see each other again.

Longboat Key Club Director of Membership Jonathan Lester and Managing Director Rick Konsavage.

Longboat Key Club Director of Membership Jonathan Lester and Managing Director Rick Konsavage.

Golf Director Terry O'Hara updates the leaderboard.

Golf Director Terry O'Hara updates the leaderboard.

Gerri Peterman and Sandy Finnegan

Gerri Peterman and Sandy Finnegan

Board members Amy Rivotto, Jan Henry and Mary Taylor

Board members Amy Rivotto, Jan Henry and Mary Taylor

Back row: Katie Moulton and Jill Lenchner. Front row: Pam Snauwaert and Belinda Russell.

Back row: Katie Moulton and Jill Lenchner. Front row: Pam Snauwaert and Belinda Russell.

The 18-hole group enjoy a welcome back lunch at the Longboat Key Club Harbourside ballroom.

The 18-hole group enjoy a welcome back lunch at the Longboat Key Club Harbourside ballroom.

Shary Price and Jan Wilcox are ready for lunch after a morning on the course.

Shary Price and Jan Wilcox are ready for lunch after a morning on the course.

Jan Henry and Lyn Haycock. "This is more about relationships," Haycock says.

Jan Henry and Lyn Haycock. "This is more about relationships," Haycock says.

Heloise Kihnke, Peggy Hopkins, Florence Bachelet and Katie Moulton

Heloise Kihnke, Peggy Hopkins, Florence Bachelet and Katie Moulton

Carol Swed, Carol Wetzig and Hillary Pease

Carol Swed, Carol Wetzig and Hillary Pease

Louise Berg tops her ice cream off at the toppings bar.

Louise Berg tops her ice cream off at the toppings bar.

Halloween was still in the air on Nov. 1 at the Longboat Key Club.

Halloween was still in the air on Nov. 1 at the Longboat Key Club.

The 18-holers at the Longboat Key Club welcomed back 90 of their 186 members at a tournament and luncheon.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

Friends reunited at the Longboat Key Club on Nov. 1 for the 18-hole Women's Golf Association welcome back luncheon.

“Everybody’s so happy to be back and out playing and having a good time. I saw people hugging,” Lyn Haycock said. “We’re trying to make it a fun event. We have to do our annual meeting as well, but this is more about relationships.” 

After the women finished a scramble tournament, the meeting reviewed changes in the rules and on the course. Since welcoming several new members over the past year, the group has grown to 186, the largest membership to date. 

“Our golf increased by almost 50% year over year from ‘19 to ‘20,” Director of Membership Jonathan Lester said. “We exploded. There’s a few things you could do during COVID, and golf was one of them.” 

The farewell luncheon was canceled in 2020 because of mandatory shutdowns, but this welcome back luncheon never took a hit. When social distancing was required, it was moved outside.

