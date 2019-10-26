 Skip to main content
Volunteers Mary Tighe, Sheri Miller, Del Potter, Dee Lovell and Julie Veith celebrate after finishing their work at the Play for Pink golf tournament.

Golf for a pink purpose in Bradenton

Volunteers Mary Tighe, Sheri Miller, Del Potter, Dee Lovell and Julie Veith celebrate after finishing their work at the Play for Pink golf tournament.

Sarasota's Bill Larocque, Jim Courville, Bob Springer and Butch Koch wanted to support the effort. Larocque's wife, Kathie, and Springer's wife, Cindy, both are cancer survivors.

Eagle Trace's Trudy Holden and Heritage Harbour's Karen Casteel are both cancer survivors who were supporting the effort.

Sarasota's Rob Herbold, Bradenton's Bernie Horalek and Sarasota's Garrett Amadon watch Amadon's putt during the putting contest.

Stoneybrook's Sheri Miller and Greenfield Plantation's Julie Veith were checking in golfers before the tournament.

Greenbrook's John Bullas, the director of golf instruction at Laurel Oak Country Club, donated his time to analyze the players' golf swings.

Rob Wenzel, Bryan Veith and John Barnott get ready for their first hole of the Play for Pink tournament.

Orlando's Brad Van Landingham tees off during the Play for Pink tourney at Heritage Harbour.

Tampa's Andy Westfall watches his shot during the Play for Pink tourney.

Jon Bullas, the director of golf instruction at Laurel Oak Country Club, gives Windermere's Kenny Blanton a few tips before he tees off.

Leona Hauer, who owns Professional Mobile Massage Therapy, was donating 50% of her massage fee to the tournament. Sarasota's Linda Pelletier took advantage of the service.

Heritage Harbour's Lee Elzey was handing out gift bags at Play for Pink.

Heritage Harbour hosts Play for Pink fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

As Eagle Trace's Trudy Holden and Heritage Harbour's Karen Casteel were about to begin play in the Play for Pink golf tournament Oct. 25 at Heritage Harbour Golf and Eatery, they were asked why they supported the fundraiser.

"We're both (cancer) survivors," they said together.

The Play for Pink tournament, which was founded by Greenfield Plantation's Bryan and Julie Veith, donates its proceeds to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Ninety players signed up for the tournament.

Holden and Casteel both said such tournaments are important to fund research and awareness.

"They are looking at a vaccine now, lots of different things," Casteel said of the research that is being done.

"Any kind of charity to fund research is well worth it," Holden said.

The Veiths also held a Play for Pink Comedy Show on Oct. 23 at Heritage Harbour.

   

 

