As Eagle Trace's Trudy Holden and Heritage Harbour's Karen Casteel were about to begin play in the Play for Pink golf tournament Oct. 25 at Heritage Harbour Golf and Eatery, they were asked why they supported the fundraiser.

"We're both (cancer) survivors," they said together.

The Play for Pink tournament, which was founded by Greenfield Plantation's Bryan and Julie Veith, donates its proceeds to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Ninety players signed up for the tournament.

Holden and Casteel both said such tournaments are important to fund research and awareness.

"They are looking at a vaccine now, lots of different things," Casteel said of the research that is being done.

"Any kind of charity to fund research is well worth it," Holden said.

The Veiths also held a Play for Pink Comedy Show on Oct. 23 at Heritage Harbour.