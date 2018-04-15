Second annual Goldie Feldman Legacy Brunch honors new recipients

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School hosted its second Goldie's Legacy Brunch on April 14 at Michael's On East.

The brunch honored Richard Hershorin, with his daughter, Laura Hershorin and granddaughter, Emma Hershorin.

After a short cocktail hour, guests heard from Hershorin Schiff Community Day School Head of School Dan Ceaser, who reiterated the importance of what the children learn at the school. Richard Hershorin received his honor and guests enjoyed a buffet brunch.