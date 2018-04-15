 Skip to main content
Emma Hershorin, Honoree Richard Hershorin and Chairwoman Laura Hershorin

Second annual Goldie Feldman Legacy Brunch honors new recipients

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018

Jean and Greg Farrington

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Barbara Katz and Judy Bronstein

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Justin Burton, Sarah Johns and Vickie Inglese

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

The tables were decorated with purple and teal napkins.

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Each table was decorated with a plant.

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

This is the school's second Goldie's Legacy Lunch.

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Rabbi Howard and Rona Simon with Sandi Kligman

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Mitch and Colleen Blumenthal

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Fred Bloom, Sue Rosin and Shonna Brady

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Bryna Tevlowitz and Nancy Roucher

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

The plaque with the past award recipients was at the entrance to the restaurant.

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Flowers from the school's outdoor garden decorated the restaurant.

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Children planted plants for decorations.

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Gerald Ronkin, Betty Schoenbaum and Nelle Miller

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Rachel Saltzberg and Hershorin Schiff Community Day School Head of School Daniel Ceaser

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Heidi Rodeheaver, Andrew Noune and Shonna Miller

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Sheila Weiss and Sue Rosin

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Fred Bloom and Mark Ballow

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Rachel Brodsky and Lauren Hughey

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Rabbi Howard Simon gives the D'var Torah.

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School Head of School Daniel Ceaser addresses the audience.

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School's brunch was hosted April 15 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School hosted its second Goldie's Legacy Brunch on April 14 at Michael's On East. 

The brunch honored Richard Hershorin, with his daughter, Laura Hershorin and granddaughter, Emma Hershorin. 

After a short cocktail hour, guests heard from Hershorin Schiff Community Day School Head of School Dan Ceaser, who reiterated the importance of what the children learn at the school. Richard Hershorin received his honor and guests enjoyed a buffet brunch.  

 

