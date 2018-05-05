 Skip to main content
Chairs Lea and James Buchanan

Guests Go for the Gold at YMCA gala

President and CEO Laura Gilbert and Board Chairman Paul Bowman

The ballroom of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota was decorated in red and gold.

Racehorses numbered the tables.

Riverview High School Student Ben North plays the "call to the races."

Brian Mariash and Carly Evans

Pia and Wyatt Chocklett

Guests gathered around the TVs to watch the race.

Lisa Clark and Tina Papa

Tomeika Hunter Koski, Hermione Gilpin and Carly Evans

Racehorses decorated The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota in honor of the Kentucky Derby.

Bennett Eppinger makes mint juleps for guests.

"Jockeys" Kenya Woodard and Liam Ordonez

Sarah Macrae, Asa Thomas and Dominic Harris

Teresa Harvey, Valerie Reeves and Shaquana Dillard

Sydney Gruters and Montana Taplinger

Margaret Wise and Ann Charters

Hello Gorgeous set up a photo booth with Kentucky Derby props.

Linda Cobb and Christal Cobb

Guests could purchase a rose magnet for $100.

Awards were given out for Most Dabber Dressed and Best Hat.

Kristen Fillmer, Kristyn Shoop, Erik Arrojo and Taylor Shoop

Chairwoman Lea Buchanan draws a name out of the bucket for a prize.

The Barbershop Quartet entertained guests with music.

David Hagberg and Carol Cohen dance to the music.

Lisa Quinn and Carmen Hemesath

The Sarasota YMCA held Going for the Gold May 5 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The halls of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota were lined with guests in colorful attire and big hats and fascinators May 5 for the Sarasota YMCA's Going for the Gold gala.

During cocktail hour, mint juleps were poured aplenty while guests socialized and viewed the silent auction items on display. Magnetic roses were also being sold by "jockeys" for a chance to win a $2,500 gift card to Thayer.  

At 6:46, after the "call to the races" trumpet, guests turned their attention to the many TVs in the hallways as the horses jolted out of the gate for their muddy run around the track. Each guest was given the chance to vote for a horse to place, win and show for a chance to win a prize later in the evening. 

After Justify's big victory, everyone made their way into the ballroom for prize announcements, including awards for best hat and most dapper, speeches from the Chairs and President and CEO Laura Gilbert and a Southern-styled dinner. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

