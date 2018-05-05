Guests Go for the Gold at YMCA gala

The halls of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota were lined with guests in colorful attire and big hats and fascinators May 5 for the Sarasota YMCA's Going for the Gold gala.

During cocktail hour, mint juleps were poured aplenty while guests socialized and viewed the silent auction items on display. Magnetic roses were also being sold by "jockeys" for a chance to win a $2,500 gift card to Thayer.

At 6:46, after the "call to the races" trumpet, guests turned their attention to the many TVs in the hallways as the horses jolted out of the gate for their muddy run around the track. Each guest was given the chance to vote for a horse to place, win and show for a chance to win a prize later in the evening.

After Justify's big victory, everyone made their way into the ballroom for prize announcements, including awards for best hat and most dapper, speeches from the Chairs and President and CEO Laura Gilbert and a Southern-styled dinner.