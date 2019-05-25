Going extra miles for vets

Sometimes, running a 5K isn’t enough.

Participants at the Sup & Run 5K took that to heart May 25 — after they finished running 5 kilometers, some ran to the water at Nathan Benderson Park, hopped on a paddle board, and paddled another 5K.

Hundreds of competitors turned out to the fifth-annual Sup & Run 5K, which benefitted Operation Second Chance, a support organization for wounded, injured and ill veterans.

The competitors enjoyed an after-the-race party that featured music, games, beer and food vendors.