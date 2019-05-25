 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sarasota's John Rohr was first to the finish in the 5K portion.

Going extra miles for vets

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Sarasota's John Rohr was first to the finish in the 5K portion.

Buy this Photo
Racers collected their breath before rushing to the paddleboard and heading into the water.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Racers collected their breath before rushing to the paddleboard and heading into the water.

Buy this Photo
After finishing their run, the work wasn't over. Racers then hopped on a paddle board and got going.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

After finishing their run, the work wasn't over. Racers then hopped on a paddle board and got going.

Buy this Photo
A paddle boarder mounts his board before standing up and beginning the second half of the race.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

A paddle boarder mounts his board before standing up and beginning the second half of the race.

Buy this Photo
Bruce Day, of Siesta Key, paddled his boat back to the shore before finally finishing the long race.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Bruce Day, of Siesta Key, paddled his boat back to the shore before finally finishing the long race.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Marci Marsh and Holly Johnson both completed the 5k portion.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Sarasota's Marci Marsh and Holly Johnson both completed the 5k portion.

Buy this Photo
Mike Coleman, of Sarasota, prepared to dismount his paddle board and finish the paddle boarding section.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Mike Coleman, of Sarasota, prepared to dismount his paddle board and finish the paddle boarding section.

Buy this Photo
Racers crowd the beer truck where race results are posted.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Racers crowd the beer truck where race results are posted.

Buy this Photo
David Webber, of Tampa, signs a podium along with other veterans and service members. Webber said he is a commander in the Navy.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

David Webber, of Tampa, signs a podium along with other veterans and service members. Webber said he is a commander in the Navy.

Buy this Photo
Natalie von Suskil, of Sarasota, and Jackie Trecartin, of Venice, each enjoyed a banana after their race to replenish their energy.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Natalie von Suskil, of Sarasota, and Jackie Trecartin, of Venice, each enjoyed a banana after their race to replenish their energy.

Buy this Photo
Joel Ehrenpreis, of Longboat Key, supported his wife Rosalyn, who ran in the race.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Joel Ehrenpreis, of Longboat Key, supported his wife Rosalyn, who ran in the race.

Buy this Photo
Siesta Key's Sean Omeara ran with his son, Finn, in the race.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Siesta Key's Sean Omeara ran with his son, Finn, in the race.

Buy this Photo
Justin Gaertner and Charlie Lemon, of Tampa, each completed the 5k portion of the race.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Justin Gaertner and Charlie Lemon, of Tampa, each completed the 5k portion of the race.

Buy this Photo
Ramesh Haytasingh, of Sarasota, paddled with his son, Elijah.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Ramesh Haytasingh, of Sarasota, paddled with his son, Elijah.

Buy this Photo
Humans weren't the only racers — Baxter, who belongs to North Port's Ron Humphrey — also finished the race.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Humans weren't the only racers — Baxter, who belongs to North Port's Ron Humphrey — also finished the race.

Buy this Photo
After finishing the race, guests were treated to an after party including music, games and alcohol.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

After finishing the race, guests were treated to an after party including music, games and alcohol.

Buy this Photo
Steve Crane, of Sarasota, and Ken Krah, of Lakewood Ranch, smiled after finishing the 5k portion of the race.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Steve Crane, of Sarasota, and Ken Krah, of Lakewood Ranch, smiled after finishing the 5k portion of the race.

Buy this Photo
Share
Sup and Run 5K benefits Operation Second Chance.
by: Andrew Atkins Staff Writer

Sometimes, running a 5K isn’t enough.

Participants at the Sup & Run 5K took that to heart May 25 — after they finished running 5 kilometers, some ran to the water at Nathan Benderson Park, hopped on a paddle board, and paddled another 5K.

Hundreds of competitors turned out to the fifth-annual Sup & Run 5K, which benefitted Operation Second Chance, a support organization for wounded, injured and ill veterans.

The competitors enjoyed an after-the-race party that featured music, games, beer and food vendors.

Related Stories

Advertisement