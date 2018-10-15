 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Fogt's Allstars performs on the blues stage.

Giving Hunger the Blues & Jazz returns to rock the Van Wezel

Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 |

Fogt's Allstars performs on the blues stage.

Buy this Photo
Sixteen-year-old blues guitarist Trey Wanvig with his dad, Steve.

Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 |

Sixteen-year-old blues guitarist Trey Wanvig with his dad, Steve.

Buy this Photo
Chip, Mary Darby and Brian Guidroz

Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 |

Chip, Mary Darby and Brian Guidroz

Buy this Photo
Van, Marnie and Foster Gaston

Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 |

Van, Marnie and Foster Gaston

Buy this Photo
Thousands of attendees came to rock out at the Van Wezel for the 22nd Annual Giving Hunger The Blues & Jazz on the Bay.

Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 |

Thousands of attendees came to rock out at the Van Wezel for the 22nd Annual Giving Hunger The Blues & Jazz on the Bay.

Buy this Photo
Mya Spence and Eva Franklin

Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 |

Mya Spence and Eva Franklin

Buy this Photo
BABYL's Thomas Nagy and Benjamin Jacobs rock the stage.

Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 |

BABYL's Thomas Nagy and Benjamin Jacobs rock the stage.

Buy this Photo
Larry Heiny and Debbie Zawinsky

Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 |

Larry Heiny and Debbie Zawinsky

Buy this Photo
Jannet St. Fleur, Madeline Dor, Reggie Charles and Frenel Chrysostome

Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 |

Jannet St. Fleur, Madeline Dor, Reggie Charles and Frenel Chrysostome

Buy this Photo
Jimmy Mack and Sarah Borne dance away to BABYL.

Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 |

Jimmy Mack and Sarah Borne dance away to BABYL.

Buy this Photo
Steven Murphy, Kathy McBride and Charlie Tolson

Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 |

Steven Murphy, Kathy McBride and Charlie Tolson

Buy this Photo
Bonnie Schiavone and Jeff Free

Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 |

Bonnie Schiavone and Jeff Free

Buy this Photo
Share
The 22nd Annual Giving Hunger The Blues & Jazz continues to give back to those in need while supporting local music.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Over the past two decades, Giving Hunger the Blues has gone through several transformations. What started off as an afternoon event at the Five O'Clock Club became a block party on Hillview Street, and then eventually morphed into a multi-venue music festival on the bay. This year's festival expanded into two days. 

The 22nd Annual Giving Hunger The Blues & Jazz on the Bay featured jazz performances organized by the Sarasota Jazz Club on  Oct. 12 and local blues bands performed the following day on Oct. 13. The festival drew thousands, organizers said.

"Last year, we had two stages where one was dedicated to jazz and the other for blues," said Christopher Ash, one of the event's organizers. "We thought it would be easier to turn the event into two days. It works out better for us on a logistical standpoint." 

The event raises money for the Mayors Feed The Hungry Program and the Generoso Foundation.

 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement