Giving Hunger the Blues & Jazz returns to rock the Van Wezel

Over the past two decades, Giving Hunger the Blues has gone through several transformations. What started off as an afternoon event at the Five O'Clock Club became a block party on Hillview Street, and then eventually morphed into a multi-venue music festival on the bay. This year's festival expanded into two days.

The 22nd Annual Giving Hunger The Blues & Jazz on the Bay featured jazz performances organized by the Sarasota Jazz Club on Oct. 12 and local blues bands performed the following day on Oct. 13. The festival drew thousands, organizers said.

"Last year, we had two stages where one was dedicated to jazz and the other for blues," said Christopher Ash, one of the event's organizers. "We thought it would be easier to turn the event into two days. It works out better for us on a logistical standpoint."

The event raises money for the Mayors Feed The Hungry Program and the Generoso Foundation.