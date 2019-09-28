 Skip to main content
Richard Cyphers, honorees Veronica Brady and Kelley Lavin and CEO Mary Anne Servian

Girls Scouts guests cut loose at Denim and Pearls

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

Jeanni Castro helped Catherine Carmack line up her shot.

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

CEO Mary Anne Servian and Jennifer Rominiecki

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

Steve Larimer and Shari Harvey

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

Hermione Gilpin with Joanne and Peter Powers

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

India and Dylan Monahan with Terri Britton and Marilyn Arnall

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

Melissa Lane was interviewed by Pepper Rhoades

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

Honoree Veronica Brady and Stephanie Grosskreutz

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

Sherry and Jerry Thomas with Kelly McGraw

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

Hope Wulliman and Melinda Haney

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

Nelle Miller and Keith Monda

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

Sally Schule and Emily Walsh

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

Flowers adorned each dinner table.

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

Dr. Karen Holbrook, Lee Williams, Hermione Gilpin and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva.

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

Sabrina Cummings did her best to mend Hannah Rolle.

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

Susan Burns, Kim Davis and Sandy Moore

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

James Jordan, Richard Ferrell, Jesse Lochthowe and Mike Marriccina

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

Kat Elliott, Sarah Britain and Tina Othman

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

John Simon with Mark and Lana Williams

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

Krysta Fowler tied a bracelet on Shannon McNamara

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

Richard Cyphers

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

Brian Hartlieb, Karen Batten and Scott Cruzen

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

Ella Lewis and Angie Stringer

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 |

The 2019 Denim and Pearls fundraiser was held Sept. 28 at Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida Event and Conference Center.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Supporters of the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida kept it casual at the annual Denim and Pearls fundraiser Sept. 28.

Guests met at the organization's event and conference center for a relaxed evening of mingling on the patio followed by dinner and live music. One notable addition this year was five Girl Scout stations where young scouts taught supporters how to apply first aid and to shoot bows and arrows.

The event's more-relaxed dress code had the crowd wearing — as you'd expect — pearls and denim jeans. 

"It's so relaxed and casual and everyone has a good time," CEO Mary Anne Servian said. "Nobody is worrying about gowns or heels or weather the makeup is just so. It's just about relaxing and having fun."

Sarasota Magazine Group Publisher Kelley Lavin and Bay Park Conservancy Director of Advancement Veronica Brady were honored for their local leadership as well.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

