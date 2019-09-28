Girls Scouts guests cut loose at Denim and Pearls

Supporters of the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida kept it casual at the annual Denim and Pearls fundraiser Sept. 28.

Guests met at the organization's event and conference center for a relaxed evening of mingling on the patio followed by dinner and live music. One notable addition this year was five Girl Scout stations where young scouts taught supporters how to apply first aid and to shoot bows and arrows.

The event's more-relaxed dress code had the crowd wearing — as you'd expect — pearls and denim jeans.

"It's so relaxed and casual and everyone has a good time," CEO Mary Anne Servian said. "Nobody is worrying about gowns or heels or weather the makeup is just so. It's just about relaxing and having fun."

Sarasota Magazine Group Publisher Kelley Lavin and Bay Park Conservancy Director of Advancement Veronica Brady were honored for their local leadership as well.