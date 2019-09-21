 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-chairwoman Krystel Beall, Girls Inc. Sarasota CEO Angie Stringer and co-chairwoman Beth Jacobson

Girls Inc. supporters play to win at Totally Tailgate

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Co-chairwoman Krystel Beall, Girls Inc. Sarasota CEO Angie Stringer and co-chairwoman Beth Jacobson

Buy this Photo
Jennie Compton, Kelly Abercrombie and Renee Phinney

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Jennie Compton, Kelly Abercrombie and Renee Phinney

Buy this Photo
Caden Foos played Jenga.

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Caden Foos played Jenga.

Buy this Photo
Molly Newton, Ann Marie Gheliardi, Jennifer Matteo and Rachel Giroux

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Molly Newton, Ann Marie Gheliardi, Jennifer Matteo and Rachel Giroux

Buy this Photo
Kay Mathers, Rep. Margaret Good and Danielle Bernier

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Kay Mathers, Rep. Margaret Good and Danielle Bernier

Buy this Photo
Lindsay and Bobby Sweeting

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Lindsay and Bobby Sweeting

Buy this Photo
Todd Kerber wound up his shot.

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Todd Kerber wound up his shot.

Buy this Photo
Gayle Guynup and Sharon Kunkel

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Gayle Guynup and Sharon Kunkel

Buy this Photo
Margi Furey, Kelly Hazledine, Caden Foos and John Dalton Rohr

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Margi Furey, Kelly Hazledine, Caden Foos and John Dalton Rohr

Buy this Photo
Donna and Dan Love

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Donna and Dan Love

Buy this Photo
Bill and Tracy DeRamo

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Bill and Tracy DeRamo

Buy this Photo
Michelle Peterson and Sheila Wilson tempted fate.

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Michelle Peterson and Sheila Wilson tempted fate.

Buy this Photo
Anya Keogh and Jodie Powers

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Anya Keogh and Jodie Powers

Buy this Photo
Ruth Rojas, Robert and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Javier Rojas

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Ruth Rojas, Robert and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Javier Rojas

Buy this Photo
Ken Putz sang to the crowd.

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Ken Putz sang to the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Terry and Rene Hebda with Jack Rodman

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Terry and Rene Hebda with Jack Rodman

Buy this Photo
Dave and Marla Yaegers with Suzanne and John Anderson

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Dave and Marla Yaegers with Suzanne and John Anderson

Buy this Photo
Rebecca and Ryan Guttridge

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Rebecca and Ryan Guttridge

Buy this Photo
Felicia and John Cox

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Felicia and John Cox

Buy this Photo
Jordan Benson with Alex, Shelly and Ray Gault

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Jordan Benson with Alex, Shelly and Ray Gault

Buy this Photo
Meghan Wicks and Jen Folvig

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Meghan Wicks and Jen Folvig

Buy this Photo
Ben Kunkel played his heart out

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Ben Kunkel played his heart out

Buy this Photo
Sharon Kunkel rocked the drums

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Sharon Kunkel rocked the drums

Buy this Photo
Matt Beall and Dominic Burch

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Matt Beall and Dominic Burch

Buy this Photo
Dawynelle Singleton, Paula Murray and Frank Filipanits

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Dawynelle Singleton, Paula Murray and Frank Filipanits

Buy this Photo
Kate Honea, David Jackson and Emily Walsh

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Kate Honea, David Jackson and Emily Walsh

Buy this Photo
Linnea Szymanski and Gary Coe

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Linnea Szymanski and Gary Coe

Buy this Photo
Ryan, Victoria and Chuck Jacobson

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Ryan, Victoria and Chuck Jacobson

Buy this Photo
Jessie Wingar, Lisa Keefer and Shannon Furey

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Jessie Wingar, Lisa Keefer and Shannon Furey

Buy this Photo
Elizabeth and Desmon Newton

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Elizabeth and Desmon Newton

Buy this Photo
Carla Rodman, Renee Hebda, Michelle Cones, Jayne Del Medico and Melissa Tomasso

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Carla Rodman, Renee Hebda, Michelle Cones, Jayne Del Medico and Melissa Tomasso

Buy this Photo
Mandy Latta and Sarah Lodge

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Mandy Latta and Sarah Lodge

Buy this Photo
Dominique Rison, Bianca Tengerdy and Nicole WIlliamson

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

Dominique Rison, Bianca Tengerdy and Nicole WIlliamson

Buy this Photo
Share
Guests embraced the game day spirit at Girls Inc. Of Sarasota County's annual tailgate party Sept. 21 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The spirit of competition was alive and well during Girls Inc. of Sarasota County's Totally Tailgate party Sept. 21 at Michael's On East.

The tailgate party had hundreds of guests clad in their favorite teams' jerseys meeting in the Michael's On East ballroom for a night of games, drinks, dancing and camaraderie. The event's lively crowd took photos, competed in beer pong and cornhole tournaments, bid on silent auction items, and danced to music from the returning Version 3.0 band. Girls Inc. Of Sarasota County's CEO Angie Stringer said the night's proceeds would benefit the organization's educational programs for young girls. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement