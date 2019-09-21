Girls Inc. supporters play to win at Totally Tailgate

The spirit of competition was alive and well during Girls Inc. of Sarasota County's Totally Tailgate party Sept. 21 at Michael's On East.

The tailgate party had hundreds of guests clad in their favorite teams' jerseys meeting in the Michael's On East ballroom for a night of games, drinks, dancing and camaraderie. The event's lively crowd took photos, competed in beer pong and cornhole tournaments, bid on silent auction items, and danced to music from the returning Version 3.0 band. Girls Inc. Of Sarasota County's CEO Angie Stringer said the night's proceeds would benefit the organization's educational programs for young girls.