Girls Inc. hosts lively Totally Tailgate fundraiser

Girls Inc. of Sarasota County brought plenty of team spirit during the Totally Tailgate fundraiser at Michael's On East on Sept. 10.

The nonprofit — which provides educational services and programs for young women and girls in Sarasota — had its many supporters meet at Michael's On East for a night of competition, camaraderie and fun. Guests donned their favorite team's jerseys and attire and made the most of the night by rocking out to music, bidding on silent auction items and playing beer pong and cornhole tournaments.