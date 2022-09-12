 Skip to main content
Totally Tailgate gave Michael's On East a sporty makeover. (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Girls Inc. hosts lively Totally Tailgate fundraiser

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022

Co-chairs Scott and Melissa Perrin smile for the camera.

There were plenty of items available at the silent auction.

Totally Tailgate gave Michael's On East a sporty makeover.

Sharon Kunkel sings out loud and proud.

Ben Kunkel rocks out.

Lynn and Mitchell Sandberg take a moment to pose.

Brent Greeno addresses the crowd during his final event.

Stephanie and Jeff Gerhard with Tara and Ryan Parrish sport their favorite team colors.

Board Chair LaShawn Frost gets the crowd hyped.

President and CEO Angie Stringer thanks the audience.

Shana Zamikoff and Monica Barth

Jaime Pietak focuses during the tournament.

Ashley Salmons and Alissa Silvers

Event chairs Eric and Beth Bobb with Melissa and Scott Perrin

Annie Petro and Fritz Maxwell

Board Chair LaShawn Frost, President and CEO Angie Stringer and Julie Anfderson

The Beneva Oaks Group

The fifth annual tailgate fundraiser was held Sept. 10.
by: Harry Sayer

Girls Inc. of Sarasota County brought plenty of team spirit during the Totally Tailgate fundraiser at Michael's On East on Sept. 10.

The nonprofit — which provides educational services and programs for young women and girls in Sarasota — had its many supporters meet at Michael's On East for a night of competition, camaraderie and fun. Guests donned their favorite team's jerseys and attire and made the most of the night by rocking out to music, bidding on silent auction items and playing beer pong and cornhole tournaments.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie editor for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked Black Tie for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. 

