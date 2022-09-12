Girls Inc. hosts lively Totally Tailgate fundraiser

The fifth annual tailgate fundraiser was held Sept. 10.
Girls Inc. of Sarasota County brought plenty of team spirit during the Totally Tailgate fundraiser at Michael's On East on Sept. 10.
The nonprofit — which provides educational services and programs for young women and girls in Sarasota — had its many supporters meet at Michael's On East for a night of competition, camaraderie and fun. Guests donned their favorite team's jerseys and attire and made the most of the night by rocking out to music, bidding on silent auction items and playing beer pong and cornhole tournaments.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.