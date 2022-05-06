 Skip to main content
Krystel Beall and Holly Skowronaki

Girls Inc encourage growth at annual luncheon

Beth Bobb, Jamie Becker, Amanda Morris and Allison O'Donoghue

President and CEO Angie Stringer with Claudia Cardillo and Lisa Binkley

Honorees Laura Kingsley and Heidi Anderson

Chris and Johnna Gustafsson with Pernilla and Emma Mast

Rachel Silverman, Stacy Hanan and Elisa Cohen

Cynthia Sweeney and Kristin Knous

Jody Beresford, Maria Mandler and June Adesanya

Kristen Hogentogler, Amy Ivan and Rachel Barker

Terri Klauber and Michele Schlossberg

Knickole Barger, Tamara Williams and board chair LaShawn Frost

Lauren Wohlwend, Nikki Taylor and Beth Green

Ashley Salmons and Christina Unkel

McLain Miller, Kay Mathers and Margaret Goode

Katy Barclay, Judy Love and Gail Lisi

Hermione Gilpin, Jennifer Compton and Alicia Lewis

Co-chairwoman Mary Pat Radford and president and CEO Angie Stringer

Heather Kasten, Jennifer Compton and Alicia Lewis

Nancy Cason and Dawnyelle Singleton

The event had a "Growing the Girl" theme.

The program started with singing from the Girls Inc. choir.

The program started with singing from the Girls Inc. choir.

Co-chairwomen Tammy Karp and Mary Pat Radford welcomed the audience.

The 32nd Annual Celebration Luncheon was held May 3.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Girls Inc. made a lively return to the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium during its 32nd Annual Celebration luncheon on May 3.

This year's "Growing The Girl" theme brought supporters wearing their most vibrant and elegant floral patterns to the annual luncheon to celebrate this year's honorees. The audience shopped at the Dream Harbor market and then sat for the program, which featured songs from Girls Inc. choir members.

Co-chairwomen Mary Pat Radford and Tammy Karp welcomed the audience and thanked them for supporting the nonprofit's programs encouraging growth for girls in the community. Dr. Laura Kingsley, Aaliyah Mitchell-Davis, Dr. Heidi Anderson and her daughter Avery Brannan and Zuleima Martinez were some of this year's honorees.

