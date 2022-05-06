Girls Inc encourage growth at annual luncheon

Girls Inc. made a lively return to the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium during its 32nd Annual Celebration luncheon on May 3.

This year's "Growing The Girl" theme brought supporters wearing their most vibrant and elegant floral patterns to the annual luncheon to celebrate this year's honorees. The audience shopped at the Dream Harbor market and then sat for the program, which featured songs from Girls Inc. choir members.

Co-chairwomen Mary Pat Radford and Tammy Karp welcomed the audience and thanked them for supporting the nonprofit's programs encouraging growth for girls in the community. Dr. Laura Kingsley, Aaliyah Mitchell-Davis, Dr. Heidi Anderson and her daughter Avery Brannan and Zuleima Martinez were some of this year's honorees.