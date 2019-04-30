 Skip to main content
Honorees Jennifer Compton, Miranda Moreta, Michelle Monasterios-Ramirez and Felice Schulaner

Girls Inc. celebrates a year of success

Honorees Jennifer Compton, Miranda Moreta, Michelle Monasterios-Ramirez and Felice Schulaner

Co-Chairwomen Deva Vaden and LaShawn Frost

Co-Chairwomen Deva Vaden and LaShawn Frost

President and CEO Angie Stringer and Kay Mathers

President and CEO Angie Stringer and Kay Mathers

The theme was about leadership and "Captaining Her Own Ship."

The theme was about leadership and "Captaining Her Own Ship."

Dessert was in the shape of a sailboat.

Dessert was in the shape of a sailboat.

Erika Wise Borland, Brenda Wendlandt, Abby Gerrity and Melanie Jeffrey

Erika Wise Borland, Brenda Wendlandt, Abby Gerrity and Melanie Jeffrey

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva, Tammy Karp and Donna Koffman

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva, Tammy Karp and Donna Koffman

Anne Casanova, Diane Murray, Rita Thibault and Jana Murphy

Anne Casanova, Diane Murray, Rita Thibault and Jana Murphy

Erin Christy and Michelle McSwain

Erin Christy and Michelle McSwain

Michelle Senglaub and Susan Malloy Jones

Michelle Senglaub and Susan Malloy Jones

Paula Szypko and Judy Kozlowski

Paula Szypko and Judy Kozlowski

TJ Chitekwe, Chelsea O'Neill and Josh Battani

TJ Chitekwe, Chelsea O'Neill and Josh Battani

Alex and Jennifer

Alex and Jennifer

Andrea Paul and Melissa Perrin

Andrea Paul and Melissa Perrin

Donna Koffman, Heather Dunhill, Shannon Rohrer-Phillips and Lissa Murphy

Donna Koffman, Heather Dunhill, Shannon Rohrer-Phillips and Lissa Murphy

Wendy Feinstein, Audrey Robbins and Lesley France

Wendy Feinstein, Audrey Robbins and Lesley France

Daliah and Gaby greet guests as they walk into Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.

Daliah and Gaby greet guests as they walk into Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.

Guests could purchase original art made by the Girls Inc. girls.

Guests could purchase original art made by the Girls Inc. girls.

Dream Harbor sold items handmade by Girls Inc. girls.

Dream Harbor sold items handmade by Girls Inc. girls.

The Girls Inc. singers open the program with a couple songs.

The Girls Inc. singers open the program with a couple songs.

President and CEO Angie Stringer tells guests about the accomplishments Girls Inc. has had this year.

President and CEO Angie Stringer tells guests about the accomplishments Girls Inc. has had this year.

Jennifer Compton says those who receive the Visionary award (with a capital V) are strong, smart, bold and stubborn.

Jennifer Compton says those who receive the Visionary award (with a capital V) are strong, smart, bold and stubborn.

Miranda Moreta is the "She Knows Where She's Growing" award winner.

Miranda Moreta is the "She Knows Where She's Growing" award winner.

Felice Schulaner tells guests to remember that even if you don't feel brave, pretend.

Felice Schulaner tells guests to remember that even if you don't feel brave, pretend.

Michelle Monasterios-Ramirez received the "Strong, Smart and Bold" Leadership Award.

Michelle Monasterios-Ramirez received the "Strong, Smart and Bold" Leadership Award.

The Girls Inc. girls sing "Queen Medley" and wave to guests as they exit.

The Girls Inc. girls sing "Queen Medley" and wave to guests as they exit.

The Girls Inc. 31st Annual Celebration Luncheon was held April 30 at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Girls Inc. Celebration Luncheon is full of laughter, girl power and tears every year — and this year was no different. 

A sea of guests flooded the doors of Sarasota Municipal Auditorium April 30 for the sold-out luncheon, which was themed "Leadership: Captain of her Ship." The morning started with shopping the Dream Harbor treats, including paintings and sweet treats made by Girls Inc. participants. Guests could also purchase raffle bracelets to win prizes from Saks Fifth Avenue Sarasota and other local vendors. 

The program opened with the Girls Inc. choir, who sang "Come Sail Away" and "How Far I'll Go," to stick with the nautical theme of the day. Then, many of the Girls. Inc. girls graced the stage to introduce speakers and talk about the program. 

This year's honorees and speakers were: Visionary Award winner Jennifer Compton, "She Knows Where She's Going" winner Felice Schulaner, "Strong, Smart, and Bold" Leadership Award winner Michelle Monasterios-Ramirez and "She Knows Where She's Growing" winner Miranda Moreta. 

This year, Girls Inc. celebrated many accomplishments, including serving 800 girls in the Sarasota community and receiving the Outstanding Affiliate Award. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

