Girls Inc. celebrates a year of success

The Girls Inc. Celebration Luncheon is full of laughter, girl power and tears every year — and this year was no different.

A sea of guests flooded the doors of Sarasota Municipal Auditorium April 30 for the sold-out luncheon, which was themed "Leadership: Captain of her Ship." The morning started with shopping the Dream Harbor treats, including paintings and sweet treats made by Girls Inc. participants. Guests could also purchase raffle bracelets to win prizes from Saks Fifth Avenue Sarasota and other local vendors.

The program opened with the Girls Inc. choir, who sang "Come Sail Away" and "How Far I'll Go," to stick with the nautical theme of the day. Then, many of the Girls. Inc. girls graced the stage to introduce speakers and talk about the program.

This year's honorees and speakers were: Visionary Award winner Jennifer Compton, "She Knows Where She's Going" winner Felice Schulaner, "Strong, Smart, and Bold" Leadership Award winner Michelle Monasterios-Ramirez and "She Knows Where She's Growing" winner Miranda Moreta.

This year, Girls Inc. celebrated many accomplishments, including serving 800 girls in the Sarasota community and receiving the Outstanding Affiliate Award.