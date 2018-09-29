 Skip to main content
Honorees Roxie Jerde and Rae Dowling

Girl Scouts supporters ditch the dresses for denim-themed fundraiser

Chairwoman Mary Anne Servian

Anne Roberts and Dottie Albright

Javi Suarez with Tammy and Mike Miller

Steve Sanders, Janet Casserley and James Jordan

Stacey and Ashley Bloom

Robert Benac, Karen Holbrook, Betsy Bemac and Lee Williams

Karen Klein, Jennifer Abbott and Honoree Rae Dowling

Ron Zeigler, Pamela Porter and Hosana Fieber

Sharon Preston-Folta and Karen Huebner

Tim and Gray Videnka

Ariel Serrano and Clolita Vitale

Ashley Harris, Taylor Collins, Veronica Brady and Angie Stringer

Caryl Thompson, Anne Ross and Bonny Dery

Marie Graziosi, Jaime Estes, Cathy Carmack, Richard Cyphers and Kelly McGraw

Anne Weintraub and Sal Diaz-Verson

Elizabeth Rabbit-Stephen, Jamie Jalwan, Ashley Salter, Kristina Eastmond and Melissa Walsh

Some guests opted to cool off in an air-conditioned room during cocktail hour where they could learn about the mission (and uniforms) of the Girl Scouts.

Guests ate a meal catered by Innovative Dining under twinkling lights.

Denim and Pearls was held Sept. 29 at the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida Event and Conference Center.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

In 1914, the founder of the Girl Scouts of America sold a strand of pearls to pay the rent for the organization’s national office. The act continues to inspire members — and fundraiser themes — more than a century later.

“Jewels are not important, but my Girl Scouts are — they need money more than I need pearls,” Juliette Gordon Low once said.

It was this quote that inspired the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida to host the fundraiser Denim and Pearls on Sept. 29. at its Gulfcoast Event and Conference Center.

The casual evening began with light bites and drinks on the headquarters patio before guests headed inside for dinner and live entertainment. Two notable Girl Scouts alums were also honored for their outstanding local leadership: President of Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida Board of Directors Rae Dowling and President and CEO of Community Foundation of Sarasota County Roxie Jerde.

