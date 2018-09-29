Girl Scouts supporters ditch the dresses for denim-themed fundraiser

In 1914, the founder of the Girl Scouts of America sold a strand of pearls to pay the rent for the organization’s national office. The act continues to inspire members — and fundraiser themes — more than a century later.

“Jewels are not important, but my Girl Scouts are — they need money more than I need pearls,” Juliette Gordon Low once said.

It was this quote that inspired the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida to host the fundraiser Denim and Pearls on Sept. 29. at its Gulfcoast Event and Conference Center.

The casual evening began with light bites and drinks on the headquarters patio before guests headed inside for dinner and live entertainment. Two notable Girl Scouts alums were also honored for their outstanding local leadership: President of Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida Board of Directors Rae Dowling and President and CEO of Community Foundation of Sarasota County Roxie Jerde.