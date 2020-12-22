 Skip to main content
Jane, Jessica, Jack and Juliett Coay of Palm Aire admire the tree created by In the Pink, a boutique for women living with cancer. It was Jane's favorite tree because of the peacock feathers and pink and white color coordination.

Gingerbread houses raise roof at UTC festival

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 |

Shelby Koonce admires the "Candy Cottage," also known as Mrs. Bennett's Gingerbread House, from McNeal Elementary School.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 |

The "Candy Cottage," also known as Mrs. Bennett's Gingerbread House, is from McNeal Elementary School.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 |

"McNeal's Workshop" was created by Mrs. Gulbrandsen's kindergarten class at McNeal Elementary School.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 |

4-year-old Avery Hull from Parrish likes this gingerbread house, made by Lakewood Ranch-based law firm Luhrsen Goldberg, because of the chickens.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 |

This gingerbread farm was made by Lakewood Ranch-based law firm Luhrsen Goldberg.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 |

Keep Manatee Beautiful executive director Jennifer Hoffman said every ornament on the nonprofit's Christmas tree was made from recycled materials.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 |

Winn Haslam, who works for Keep Manatee Beautiful, observes the "2020" gingerbread house created by Sarasota High School.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 |

This gingerbread house was created by Brentwood Elementary School.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 |

Melinda and Bill Nieman of Sarasota look at the gingerbread house created by Mrs. Davis' third grade class at the Suncoast School for Innovative Studies.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 |

This gingerbread house was created by Mrs. Davis' third grade class at the Suncoast School for Innovative Studies.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 |

This gingerbread trailer called "Santa's Holiday" was created by Girl Scout Troop 307.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 |

This four-house pile-up was created by Girl Scout Troop 1876.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 |

These gingerbread townhouses called "Noonan Row" were created by Girl Scout Troop 911.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 |

This gingerbread treehouse called "Winter Wishes Treehouse" was created by Girl Scout Troop 254.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 |

This gingerbread house called "2020: This Is Fine... Everything Is Fine..." was created by Sarasota High School.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 |

This gingerbread lacrosse field was created by True Lacrosse Florida and True Florida Monsters.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 |

The SRQ Gingerbread Festival displayed about 150 houses and 39 unique Christmas trees
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

Gingerbread houses were the main exhibit in the West District of the University Town Center, but a few people were just as interested in the supporting act — a line of specially decorated Christmas trees.

The 12th annual SRQ Gingerbread Festival was held from Dec. 11 through Dec. 20 at University Town Center. The festival featured more than 150 gingerbread houses made by Girl Scout troops, classrooms, youth groups, businesses and nonprofits.

Gingerbread houses came in all shapes and sizes, from townhouse complexes and cozy cottages to trailer homes and treehouses. One organization even made a lacrosse field. And building materials used included everything from marshmallows to mints, Starbursts to Skittles and Reese's to Raisinets.

The festival also included 39 Christmas trees decorated by 39 nonprofits, each with its own unique theme. For example, one tree decorated by Keep Manatee Beautiful, a nonprofit dedicated to litter prevention, recycling and beautification in Manatee County, included ornaments such as toilet paper snowflakes, magazine angels, wine cork Yule logs, water bottle icicles and cable cord trees.

Patrons could asked to vote for their favorite gingerbread house for $1 or buy a house for $25. Each tree was also available for purchase via a silent auction.

All proceeds from the Gingerbread Festival are used to support programming for the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida. Funds from the decorated trees benefit area charities.

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

