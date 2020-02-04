Get ready for Girl Scout cookies in East County

East County resident Brittney Pascoe organized 41 boxes of Thin Mints in the bed of a truck as volunteers passed her more Girl Scout cookies.

Pascoe, leader of Girl Scout Troop 34, had to fit 239 cases of cookies the 12 girls in her troop sold into her two cars.

Once Pascoe was finished loading, other troop leaders arrived to pick up their orders.

More than 57,000 boxes of cookies were delivered to Camp Honi Hanta Feb. 4 for 41 troops to pick up during Girl Scout Cookie Delivery Day. Troop 42 sold the most cookies in its pre-order sales, selling 500 cases.

Girl Scouts selling cookies is more than about people getting their cookie fix, said Sasha Lioce, the product program manager for Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida.

"It's a program for girls to learn about selling and owning a business," she said. "[Selling cookies] is the legwork to get girls out there."

Each girl sets a goal, and the girls in each troop decide what the money will go toward, Lioce said.

If you're looking for cookies but don't know a Girl Scout, go to the Girl Scouts website to find when and where troops will be selling cookies locally. Booth sales begin Feb. 14.