 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sasha Lioce, Aleksandra Moore and Erika Rolando dress in masks and capes as part of their Girl Scout Cookie Delivery Day's superhero theme.

Get ready for Girl Scout cookies in East County

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 |

Sasha Lioce, Aleksandra Moore and Erika Rolando dress in masks and capes as part of their Girl Scout Cookie Delivery Day's superhero theme.

Buy this Photo
Sasha Lioce, product program manager for Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, decorates a building at Camp Honi Hanta for Girl Scout Cookie Delivery Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 |

Sasha Lioce, product program manager for Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, decorates a building at Camp Honi Hanta for Girl Scout Cookie Delivery Day.

Buy this Photo
Erika Rolando, service unit manager, rolls in five cases of Do-si-dos.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 |

Erika Rolando, service unit manager, rolls in five cases of Do-si-dos.

Buy this Photo
Large palettes of Girl Scout cookies are unloaded from one truck delivery.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 |

Large palettes of Girl Scout cookies are unloaded from one truck delivery.

Buy this Photo
Volunteer Paul Wade and Aleksandra Moore, service unit cookie coordinator, take off the top two layers of cookies so the palette can fit through the doors of the building.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 |

Volunteer Paul Wade and Aleksandra Moore, service unit cookie coordinator, take off the top two layers of cookies so the palette can fit through the doors of the building.

Buy this Photo
Girl Scout cookies will be available for sale at booths at different East County locations starting Feb. 14. S'mores and Lemon-ups are new cookies this year.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 |

Girl Scout cookies will be available for sale at booths at different East County locations starting Feb. 14. S'mores and Lemon-ups are new cookies this year.

Buy this Photo
Paul Wade, a volunteer, uses a tractor to unload a palette of Samoas from a truck.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 |

Paul Wade, a volunteer, uses a tractor to unload a palette of Samoas from a truck.

Buy this Photo
Aleksandra Moore, service unit cookie coordinator, and Sasha Lioce, product program manager, organize dozens of Samoas on a palette to be more easily moved into the building for distribution.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 |

Aleksandra Moore, service unit cookie coordinator, and Sasha Lioce, product program manager, organize dozens of Samoas on a palette to be more easily moved into the building for distribution.

Buy this Photo
Samoas are one of eight types of cookie Girl Scouts are selling.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 |

Samoas are one of eight types of cookie Girl Scouts are selling.

Buy this Photo
Erika Rolando, service unit manager, and Sasha Lioce, product program manager, work together to remove and organize cases of Samoas so the palettes can fit through the doors.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 |

Erika Rolando, service unit manager, and Sasha Lioce, product program manager, work together to remove and organize cases of Samoas so the palettes can fit through the doors.

Buy this Photo
Erika Rolando, service unit manager, moves a palette of Samoas into a corner. Volunteers later organize orders to distribute to troop leaders.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 |

Erika Rolando, service unit manager, moves a palette of Samoas into a corner. Volunteers later organize orders to distribute to troop leaders.

Buy this Photo
Thousands of cookies are unloaded from a truck to be distributed to Girl Scout troop leaders.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 |

Thousands of cookies are unloaded from a truck to be distributed to Girl Scout troop leaders.

Buy this Photo
More than 57,000 cookie boxes will be organized into orders for Girl Scout troop leaders to pick up.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 |

More than 57,000 cookie boxes will be organized into orders for Girl Scout troop leaders to pick up.

Buy this Photo
Girl Scout cookies are stacked and ready for troop leaders to pick up.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 |

Girl Scout cookies are stacked and ready for troop leaders to pick up.

Buy this Photo
Amber Hill, who is the leader of Girl Scout Troop 7 and Troop 111, helps Brittney Pascoe, leader of Girl Scout Troop 34, load Thin Mints into the bed of a truck.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 |

Amber Hill, who is the leader of Girl Scout Troop 7 and Troop 111, helps Brittney Pascoe, leader of Girl Scout Troop 34, load Thin Mints into the bed of a truck.

Buy this Photo
Victoria Cobb, leader of Girl Scout Troop 165, assists in loading Tagalongs into cars.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 |

Victoria Cobb, leader of Girl Scout Troop 165, assists in loading Tagalongs into cars.

Buy this Photo
Richard Wood helps his daughter-in-law Nadia Wood, who is leader of Girl Scout Troops 885 and 26, load cookies onto the bed of a truck. "He's our official cookie picker-upper," Nadia Wood says.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 |

Richard Wood helps his daughter-in-law Nadia Wood, who is leader of Girl Scout Troops 885 and 26, load cookies onto the bed of a truck. "He's our official cookie picker-upper," Nadia Wood says.

Buy this Photo
Share
Thousands of Girl Scout cookies delivered and picked up from Camp Honi Hanta for troops to distribute.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

East County resident Brittney Pascoe organized 41 boxes of Thin Mints in the bed of a truck as volunteers passed her more Girl Scout cookies. 

Pascoe, leader of Girl Scout Troop 34, had to fit 239 cases of cookies the 12 girls in her troop sold into her two cars. 

Once Pascoe was finished loading, other troop leaders arrived to pick up their orders.

More than 57,000 boxes of cookies were delivered to Camp Honi Hanta Feb. 4 for 41 troops to pick up during Girl Scout Cookie Delivery Day. Troop 42 sold the most cookies in its pre-order sales, selling 500 cases. 

Girl Scouts selling cookies is more than about people getting their cookie fix, said Sasha Lioce, the product program manager for Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida.

"It's a program for girls to learn about selling and owning a business," she said. "[Selling cookies] is the legwork to get girls out there."

Each girl sets a goal, and the girls in each troop decide what the money will go toward, Lioce said. 

If you're looking for cookies but don't know a Girl Scout, go to the Girl Scouts website to find when and where troops will be selling cookies locally. Booth sales begin Feb. 14. 

Related Stories

Advertisement