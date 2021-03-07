After opening four new Stock Luxury Home models in Genoa in February, the Lake Club secured its second consecutive Best Overall Community Award of the Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Parade of Homes this week.

The Lake Club has been rolling, selling 129 homes and home sites in 2020, a record for the community.

The four new Stock models — Muirfield IX ($924,990 home only price without lot), Gardenia II ($1,004,990), Margo III ($974,990) and Clairborne II ($1,084,990)— start at 3,561 square feet (Muirfield IX) and go up from there.

Genoa will have 308 homesites with 147 remaining to be sold. Twelve models are available for viewing in Genoa with one final model scheduled to open in May.

The MSBIA Parade of Homes runs through March 14. Homes are available for viewing 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Those visiting the Lake Club must stop at the Information Center before going to the models. No appointment is necessary.