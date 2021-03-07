 Skip to main content
Stock Area Sales Manager Debbie Urban stands in the kitchen of the Clairborne II model, which is 4,396 square feet under air and 6,961 total square foot with the lanai.

Genoa debuts new models at Lake Club in Lakewood Ranch

The Clairborne's master bedroom features artistic lighting and a sitting area.

The new models at Genoa feature plenty of entertainment space in their lanais. This one is the Clairborne's lanai.

The Muirfield certainly looks majestic from the street.

Sliding barn-type doors are popular, such as these in the Margo model.

The light, clean countertops and backsplashes are a highlight in the Margo kitchen.

All the new models feature a substantial island in the kitchen.

The open feel continues to be in style as obvious in the new Genoa models.

Those who love corner sliders will enjoy their choices in the Gardenia model.

Much detail was paid to the high ceiling detail and the light fixtures in the four luxury models.

The Clairborne has a room dedicated for workouts.

Stock Area Sales Manager Debbie Urban enjoys some down time on the Clairborne lanai.

The Clairborne's outdoor kitchen is perfect for entertaining.

All the new models have his and her closets in the master.

The Clairborne has two separate, facing two-car garages.

Breakfast nook in the Clairborne.

Much attention was paid to the ceilings in the Claireborne.

The living room in the Muirfield would be hard to leave.

Muirfield has a beautiful view to the outside world.

Open spaces highlight the Margo.

Gold accents are back in style as shown in the Margo.

Elegant dining will be in order in the Margo.

The Margo sports beautiful flooring.

Time to relax in the Gardenia sitting room.

The Gardenia sports wooden flooring.

The Gardenia has plenty of area to entertain.

The Gardenia is impressive to view from the front.

With four new models in Genoa, the Lake Club of Lakewood Ranch secures the Parade of Homes' Best Overall Community Award.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

After opening four new Stock Luxury Home models in Genoa in February, the Lake Club secured its second consecutive Best Overall Community Award of the Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Parade of Homes this week.

The Lake Club has been rolling, selling 129 homes and home sites in 2020, a record for the community.

The four new Stock models — Muirfield IX ($924,990 home only price without lot), Gardenia II ($1,004,990), Margo III ($974,990) and Clairborne II ($1,084,990)— start at 3,561 square feet (Muirfield IX) and go up from there.

Genoa will have 308 homesites with 147 remaining to be sold. Twelve models are available for viewing in Genoa with one final model scheduled to open in May.

The MSBIA Parade of Homes runs through March 14. Homes are available for viewing 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Those visiting the Lake Club must stop at the Information Center before going to the models. No appointment is necessary.

 

 

 

