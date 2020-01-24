 Skip to main content
Gene Witt Elementary School kindergartners celebrate the 100th day of school by dressing as 100 year olds.

Gene Witt kindergartners celebrate 100th day of school

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 |

Gene Witt Elementary School kindergartners celebrate the 100th day of school by dressing as 100 year olds.

Grayson Wiehl, a kindergartner, takes his class through the days of the week while dressed as a 100-year-old man.

Kindergarten teacher Danielle Stooksbury's class counts to 100 by fives and tens.

Danielle Stooksbury, a kindergarten teacher, counts along with her class to 100.

Kindergartners Liam Ten haff and Serenity Cardwell dance as monsters while counting to 100.

Kindergartners Miles Huggins and Charlie Price build a tower out of 100 small paper cups.

While wearing a hat that says, "100 days smarter," kindergartner Preston Mankowski counts how many stars there are of each color on a mat. There are a total of 100 stars.

Kindergartners Samuel Vergara and Serenity Cardwell complete their tower made out of 100 paper cups. Building towers was just one activity to celebrate the 100th day of school.

If kindergartner Becks Barnett had $100, he would buy an Xbox because he likes playing video games.

Students dress as 100 year olds while doing activities revolving around 100.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Becks Barnett, a kindergartner at Gene Witt Elementary School, slowly walked down the hall to his classroom leaning on his cane for support. 

Dressed in a long sleeve plaid shirt, suspenders and glasses, Barnett, who also dyed his hair gray, was one of dozens of kindergartners who seemed to turn 100 years old over night as they celebrated the 100th day of school.

Barnett's class did several activities revolving around the number 100 to mark their 100th day of school. They counted to 100 by fives and tens, made towers out of 100 small paper cups, wrote about what they would buy if they had $100 and more.

Barnett said if he had $100, he'd buy an Xbox.

"I like it, and you get to play games," Barnett said. 

