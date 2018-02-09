Garden Club travels to Cuba in style

Guests of the Sarasota Garden Club were transported to Cuba on Feb. 9 without ever leaving town.

The club’s fashion show, “Shivoo Havana,” took place at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. As guests arrived, they walked down a Cuban-theme decorated hallway leading to the ballroom lobby that was bustling with activity as guests arrived and perused raffle prizes and shopping vendors.

After lunch, guests watched a performance by the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School then watched models work the runway in fashions from Scout & Molly’s Boutique and Harold Freeman of Martin Freeman.

Later, the silent auction winners were announced, including the winner of an actual trip for two to Cuba.



