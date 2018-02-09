 Skip to main content
Female models showed off clothing from Scout & Molly’s Boutique.

Garden Club travels to Cuba in style

Linda Corridoni and Martha Smith

Male models showed off clothing from Harold Freeman of Martin Freeman.

Diane Brenner and Carolyn Michielson

Female models showed off clothing from Scout & Molly’s Boutique.

Female models showed off clothing from Scout & Molly’s Boutique.

Cathy Kaplinski, Julie Clark and Shelley Heller

Event chairwoman Debra Kealkahn, Fundraising events chairwoman Jackie Cutrone, Keith Grosbeck of event sponsor Coldwell Banker Real Estate and Karen Grosbeck

Marty Zeigler, Nancy Guldberg, Monica Durakis and Audrey Kramer

Barbara Speyer, Phyllis Pare and Lorraine Fage

Female models showed off clothing from Scout & Molly’s Boutique.

Pat Reinhart and Alina Otal

Carla Blettner, Lynne Archibald and Melody Suzor

Cuban themed centerpieces adorned each table.

Emily Yaffe and Christy May

Carol O’Connor and Carol Dornbush

Eva Bicknell and Yolande Keller

Renesito Avich performs live music during the cocktail and shopping hour.

Mary Beth Goddard, Jeannie Russell, Marlene Blaylock and Sue Benjamin

Cuban-themed decorations lined the walls leading to the fashion show.

Sarasota Garden Club President CJ Danna, event chairwoman Debra Kealkahn and Janet Leonberger

Female models showed off clothing from Scout & Molly’s Boutique.

Male models showed off clothing from Harold Freeman of Martin Freeman.

The club hosted "Shivoo Havana" on Feb. 9 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Guests of the Sarasota Garden Club were transported to Cuba on Feb. 9 without ever leaving town.

The club’s fashion show, “Shivoo Havana,” took place at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. As guests arrived, they walked down a Cuban-theme decorated hallway leading to the ballroom lobby that was bustling with activity as guests arrived and perused raffle prizes and shopping vendors.

After lunch, guests watched a performance by the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School then watched models work the runway in fashions from Scout & Molly’s Boutique and Harold Freeman of Martin Freeman.

Later, the silent auction winners were announced, including the winner of an actual trip for two to Cuba.


 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

