Garden Club toasts to 50th year

The Longboat Key Garden Club is turning 50 with plenty of celebration.

On Jan. 18, about 75 club members and guests gathered at the Holiday Inn at Lido Beach for a cocktail party in honor of their 50th year.

Attendees mingled in the Sand Dollar Restaurant at the hotel while enjoying drinks and appetizers including individual martini salads.

Holiday Inn presented the club with a $500 check to benefit their grants and scholarships.