 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Mike and Barbara Gurchiek, Gary Scott and Pam Voorhees

Garden Club toasts to 50th year

Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 |

Mike and Barbara Gurchiek, Gary Scott and Pam Voorhees

Buy this Photo
Debbie Cohen, Garden Club President Susan Phillips and Steve Branham

Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 |

Debbie Cohen, Garden Club President Susan Phillips and Steve Branham

Buy this Photo
Lyn Haycock, Cathy Bishop and Pat Cooper

Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 |

Lyn Haycock, Cathy Bishop and Pat Cooper

Buy this Photo
Deborah Purdum and Vilia Johnson

Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 |

Deborah Purdum and Vilia Johnson

Buy this Photo
Pat and Fran McGettigan and Neil Avison

Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 |

Pat and Fran McGettigan and Neil Avison

Buy this Photo
Carl Cooper and Dee and Tom Harmer

Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 |

Carl Cooper and Dee and Tom Harmer

Buy this Photo
Tom and June Morse

Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 |

Tom and June Morse

Buy this Photo
Susan Loprete and Linda Ulrich

Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 |

Susan Loprete and Linda Ulrich

Buy this Photo
Cedric Williams made personal martini salads for attendees.

Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 |

Cedric Williams made personal martini salads for attendees.

Buy this Photo
Barbara and John Gardner

Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 |

Barbara and John Gardner

Buy this Photo
Holiday Inn General Manager Kym Mackenzie and Garden Club President Susan Phillips

Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 |

Holiday Inn General Manager Kym Mackenzie and Garden Club President Susan Phillips

Buy this Photo
Share
Club members and guests enjoyed a cocktail party at the Holiday Inn at Lido Beach.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Garden Club is turning 50 with plenty of celebration.

On Jan. 18, about 75 club members and guests gathered at the Holiday Inn at Lido Beach for a cocktail party in honor of their 50th year.

Attendees mingled in the Sand Dollar Restaurant at the hotel while enjoying drinks and appetizers including individual martini salads.

Holiday Inn presented the club with a $500 check to benefit their grants and scholarships.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement