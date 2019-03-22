 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Event chairman Steve Branham, Mike Haycock and Gary Ulrich

Garden Club rocks the boat at Dinner and a Movie

Friday, Mar. 22, 2019 |

Event chairman Steve Branham, Mike Haycock and Gary Ulrich

Buy this Photo
Amanda Wise and Kim Barber

Friday, Mar. 22, 2019 |

Amanda Wise and Kim Barber

Buy this Photo
Kim Roberts and Todd Garthwait

Friday, Mar. 22, 2019 |

Kim Roberts and Todd Garthwait

Buy this Photo
Attendees enjoyed dinner and watched “Overboard.”

Friday, Mar. 22, 2019 |

Attendees enjoyed dinner and watched “Overboard.”

Buy this Photo
Kathy Garcia and Linda Ulrich

Friday, Mar. 22, 2019 |

Kathy Garcia and Linda Ulrich

Buy this Photo
Before watching “Overboard,” attendees enjoyed a catered buffet dinner from Harry’s Continental Kitchens.

Friday, Mar. 22, 2019 |

Before watching “Overboard,” attendees enjoyed a catered buffet dinner from Harry’s Continental Kitchens.

Buy this Photo
Roz Lurie, Janice Cook and Barbara Kerwin

Friday, Mar. 22, 2019 |

Roz Lurie, Janice Cook and Barbara Kerwin

Buy this Photo
Gary Ulrich and Conrad Panza

Friday, Mar. 22, 2019 |

Gary Ulrich and Conrad Panza

Buy this Photo
Barbara and Mike Gurchiek and Susan Tone

Friday, Mar. 22, 2019 |

Barbara and Mike Gurchiek and Susan Tone

Buy this Photo
Garden Club President Susan Phillips and Steve Branham

Friday, Mar. 22, 2019 |

Garden Club President Susan Phillips and Steve Branham

Buy this Photo
Mike and Lyn Haycock

Friday, Mar. 22, 2019 |

Mike and Lyn Haycock

Buy this Photo
Moviegoers watched “Overboard” while overlooking Sarasota Bay at Bayfront Park.

Friday, Mar. 22, 2019 |

Moviegoers watched “Overboard” while overlooking Sarasota Bay at Bayfront Park.

Buy this Photo
Madelyn Spoll, Mayor George Spoll, Town Manager Tom Harmer and Dee Harmer

Friday, Mar. 22, 2019 |

Madelyn Spoll, Mayor George Spoll, Town Manager Tom Harmer and Dee Harmer

Buy this Photo
John and Maria Bartlett

Friday, Mar. 22, 2019 |

John and Maria Bartlett

Buy this Photo
Along with dinner and popcorn, classic candy was available for the movie.

Friday, Mar. 22, 2019 |

Along with dinner and popcorn, classic candy was available for the movie.

Buy this Photo
Share
The club hosted its annual Dinner and a Movie event on March 22 at Bayfront Park.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Garden Club made date night easy for island residents March 22.

On Friday night the club hosted its annual Dinner and a Movie event at Bayfront Park. This year’s flick was “Overboard” with Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

Before the film played, though, moviegoers enjoyed a Caribbean-themed dinner buffet catered by Harry’s Continental Kitchens and drinks while mingling overlooking Sarasota Bay.

Before everyone settled into their seats, they had the chance to grab popcorn and candy to enjoy during the movie.

Event organizers look at a couple factors when choosing the movie, such as the audience age, try to pick something that the audience might not have seen recently and make sure it’s family friendly.

At the event, attendees could purchase raffle tickets for six prizes, which included a gourmet dinner prepared by Ron Pantello, two different sunset cruise, a Casa Del Mar staycation, a four-day/three-night stay at Hutchinson Shores Resort and Spa in Jensen Beach and the grand prize, which was a four-day/three-night stay for two at the beachfront OPAL Sands Resort in Clearwater.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Garden Club’s grant and scholarship program.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement