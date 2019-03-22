Garden Club rocks the boat at Dinner and a Movie

The Longboat Key Garden Club made date night easy for island residents March 22.

On Friday night the club hosted its annual Dinner and a Movie event at Bayfront Park. This year’s flick was “Overboard” with Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

Before the film played, though, moviegoers enjoyed a Caribbean-themed dinner buffet catered by Harry’s Continental Kitchens and drinks while mingling overlooking Sarasota Bay.

Before everyone settled into their seats, they had the chance to grab popcorn and candy to enjoy during the movie.

Event organizers look at a couple factors when choosing the movie, such as the audience age, try to pick something that the audience might not have seen recently and make sure it’s family friendly.

At the event, attendees could purchase raffle tickets for six prizes, which included a gourmet dinner prepared by Ron Pantello, two different sunset cruise, a Casa Del Mar staycation, a four-day/three-night stay at Hutchinson Shores Resort and Spa in Jensen Beach and the grand prize, which was a four-day/three-night stay for two at the beachfront OPAL Sands Resort in Clearwater.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Garden Club’s grant and scholarship program.