Plenty of food was laid out for guests.

Garden Club of Longboat Key celebrates Love on the Beach

Orchid-level sponsor Steve Branham, president Susan Phillips, treasurer Patty Cooper, Carl Cooper, vice president Barbara Gurchiek and Mike Gurchiek

Susan Phillips and Steve Branham

Mike Seamon and Gary Ulrich

Mike and Cyndi Seamon

Mike and Barbara Gurchiek

Julie Flaherty and Cathy Bishop

Ron Levine and Neil Avison

Cindy Levine and Susan Loprete

Eugene and Alexandra Vellon

Susan Landau and Linda Ulrich

Chocolate strawberries and boxes of chocolate stayed intact in the cool evening.

Ricki and Ralph Harvey with Cathy and Bill Bishop

Pink and red ruled the decorations.

Jim Brown, Kathy Garcia and Maureen Shea

Love was in full bloom between couples and friends at the event.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Garden Club of Longboat Key celebrated another edition of Love on the Beach for Valentine's Day. 

A couple dozen members and supporters of the environmentally minded club met at Bay Isles Beach Club for views, camaraderie and no small amount of chocolate in various forms. Couples arrived with each other and drifted together and apart throughout the evening as they took in the views and the love from their gathered friends. 

"Being in love on Longboat Key has a lot to do with being in love with Longboat Key," Garden Club president Susan Phillips said. 

Heart-shaped balloons swayed in the beach-y breeze as attendees snacked on sweet and savory (but mostly sweet) treats on the tables. 

