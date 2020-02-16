Garden Club of Longboat Key celebrates Love on the Beach

The Garden Club of Longboat Key celebrated another edition of Love on the Beach for Valentine's Day.

A couple dozen members and supporters of the environmentally minded club met at Bay Isles Beach Club for views, camaraderie and no small amount of chocolate in various forms. Couples arrived with each other and drifted together and apart throughout the evening as they took in the views and the love from their gathered friends.

"Being in love on Longboat Key has a lot to do with being in love with Longboat Key," Garden Club president Susan Phillips said.

Heart-shaped balloons swayed in the beach-y breeze as attendees snacked on sweet and savory (but mostly sweet) treats on the tables.