Janice Reiser, Maggie Urban, Melanie DeCarlo and Chris Parker.

Garden Club hosts fall meeting

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 |

Members signed up to be a part of Toys for Tots this year.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 |

Debbi Wilson and Polly Stark.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 |

Speaker Kevin Greene, assistant director of gardens and grounds at Selby Gardens, Garden Club President Susan Phillips and Rose Garden horticulturist Kai Sacco.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 |

Kevin Greene, Kai Sacco and Lyn Haycock as she rips raffle tickets for members.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 |

Deborah Purdum drops her ticket in the bowl to win a flower arrangement.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 |

Members found their seats just before the speakers began.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 |

One of the flower arrangements to be won included roses.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 |

The meeting, as seen from the rose's point of view.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 |

The Garden Club gathered to hear about Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Longboat Key Garden Club held a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19 with a couple dozen of their members and speakers from Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. 

Assistant Director of Gardens and Grounds Kevin Greene and rose garden horticulturist Kai Sacco discussed the history and future of the gardens on Selby’s property. Sacco talked about Mabel’s Secret Rose Garden, which he tends. 

Members trickled into the meeting and caught up while nibbling refreshments. Before the meeting started, Lyn Haycock gave out raffle tickets to attendees so they had a chance at winning the flower arrangements around the room. 

