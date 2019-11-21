Garden Club hosts fall meeting

The Longboat Key Garden Club held a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19 with a couple dozen of their members and speakers from Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Assistant Director of Gardens and Grounds Kevin Greene and rose garden horticulturist Kai Sacco discussed the history and future of the gardens on Selby’s property. Sacco talked about Mabel’s Secret Rose Garden, which he tends.

Members trickled into the meeting and caught up while nibbling refreshments. Before the meeting started, Lyn Haycock gave out raffle tickets to attendees so they had a chance at winning the flower arrangements around the room.