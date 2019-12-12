Garden Club celebrates the holidays with a surprise

Members mingled on the beachfront and looked forward to the new year.
The Garden Club of Longboat Key celebrated their holiday party at The Beach House restaurant in Bradenton Beach on Dec. 11 with music, drinks and a surprise from Steve Branham.
Branham, the husband of the Garden Club president Susan Phillips, became an orchid-level sponsor of the club with an unexpected $12,000 donation. He asked for the microphone after Phillips’ opening remarks and presented the gift to the club in the form of a massive, photo-worthy check.
“No one knew he was going to do it,” Phillips said. “That was a surprise tonight.”
Members mingled at their tables and ventured onto the sand for dinner as live music filled the air.