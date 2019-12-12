Garden Club celebrates the holidays with a surprise

The Garden Club of Longboat Key celebrated their holiday party at The Beach House restaurant in Bradenton Beach on Dec. 11 with music, drinks and a surprise from Steve Branham.

Branham, the husband of the Garden Club president Susan Phillips, became an orchid-level sponsor of the club with an unexpected $12,000 donation. He asked for the microphone after Phillips’ opening remarks and presented the gift to the club in the form of a massive, photo-worthy check.

“No one knew he was going to do it,” Phillips said. “That was a surprise tonight.”

Members mingled at their tables and ventured onto the sand for dinner as live music filled the air.