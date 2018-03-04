Garden Club blossoms at Home Tour

From one end of Longboat Key to the other, this year’s Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour showcased various lifestyles of the island.

With five homes on the roster, the 42nd annual home tour gave Longboat Key residents and visitors a taste of what Longboat has to offer.

The firs stop on the tour was a new home in Country Club Shores. The three-bedroom home boasts a contemporary style with coastal colors. The home overlooks a canal leading to Sarasota Bay giving off tropical vibes with an outdoor seating area surrounded by palm trees.

Next up were two homes behind the Bay Isles gates. The Hennigan home is a tropical oasis that hosts the largest saltwater pool on the island. The Anderson home has elegant features with light colors. The grand staircase leads from one floor to the other with custom wrought-iron railing.

Farther down the island, the final two homes were situated in the village. The Gerich home is an all-white three-story home decorated specifically to show off owner Lila Gerich’s artwork. The Schneiderman home is one of the original Whitney Beach cottages. The current owners expanded it a bit to make a master suite space.