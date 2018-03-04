 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Fanny Younger and Kip O’Neill

Garden Club blossoms at Home Tour

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Fanny Younger and Kip O’Neill

Buy this Photo
Kathy Zoellner and Marge Lavender

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Kathy Zoellner and Marge Lavender

Buy this Photo
This home in Country Club shores boasts a contemporary style with coastal colors.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

This home in Country Club shores boasts a contemporary style with coastal colors.

Buy this Photo
Suanne Ohme and Maureen Murray

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Suanne Ohme and Maureen Murray

Buy this Photo
Barbara Lawson and Pam Voorhees

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Barbara Lawson and Pam Voorhees

Buy this Photo
A clear desk with earthly-colored accents completes the master bedroom.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

A clear desk with earthly-colored accents completes the master bedroom.

Buy this Photo
Val and Ross Schneiderman

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Val and Ross Schneiderman

Buy this Photo
A dining room table completes the homey feel in the Schneiderman home.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

A dining room table completes the homey feel in the Schneiderman home.

Buy this Photo
The Schneiderman home is one of the original Whitney Beach cottages.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

The Schneiderman home is one of the original Whitney Beach cottages.

Buy this Photo
Marlene McBrier and Cathy Bishop

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Marlene McBrier and Cathy Bishop

Buy this Photo
The Schneiderman home offers direct access to Bishop’s Bayou.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

The Schneiderman home offers direct access to Bishop’s Bayou.

Buy this Photo
The Schneiderman home offers direct access to Bishop’s Bayou.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

The Schneiderman home offers direct access to Bishop’s Bayou.

Buy this Photo
Outdoor furniture completes patios of the Gerich home overlooking Jewfish Key.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Outdoor furniture completes patios of the Gerich home overlooking Jewfish Key.

Buy this Photo
The Gerich home looks on to Jewfish Key.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

The Gerich home looks on to Jewfish Key.

Buy this Photo
Outdoor furniture completes patios of the Gerich home overlooking Jewfish Key.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Outdoor furniture completes patios of the Gerich home overlooking Jewfish Key.

Buy this Photo
Share
Five homes throughout Longboat Key were on display for the 42nd Annual Home Tour March 3.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

From one end of Longboat Key to the other, this year’s Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour showcased various lifestyles of the island.

With five homes on the roster, the 42nd annual home tour gave Longboat Key residents and visitors a taste of what Longboat has to offer.

The firs stop on the tour was a new home in Country Club Shores. The three-bedroom home boasts a contemporary style with coastal colors. The home overlooks a canal leading to Sarasota Bay giving off tropical vibes with an outdoor seating area surrounded by palm trees.

Next up were two homes behind the Bay Isles gates. The Hennigan home is a tropical oasis that hosts the largest saltwater pool on the island. The Anderson home has elegant features with light colors. The grand staircase leads from one floor to the other with custom wrought-iron railing.

Farther down the island, the final two homes were situated in the village. The Gerich home is an all-white three-story home decorated specifically to show off owner Lila Gerich’s artwork. The Schneiderman home is one of the original Whitney Beach cottages. The current owners expanded it a bit to make a master suite space.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement