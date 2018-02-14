 Skip to main content
Rubin and Carmen Spagnola

Gamma Xi Boule Foundation celebrates love ritz-style

Rubin and Carmen Spagnola

Gregory and Lorraine Matthews

Gregory and Lorraine Matthews

Teresa and Vincent Forderingham

Teresa and Vincent Forderingham

Dr. Randell and Karen Morgan

Dr. Randell and Karen Morgan

Shelia and Lawerence Miller

Shelia and Lawerence Miller

Donald and Aretha Blackman

Donald and Aretha Blackman

Melba Moore and Julie Leach

Melba Moore and Julie Leach

Dr. Lou Bertha McKenzie Wharton and Aundria Castleberry

Dr. Lou Bertha McKenzie Wharton and Aundria Castleberry

Valentine at The Ritz was held on Feb. 10 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Valentine at the Ritz, presented by Gamma Xi Boule Foundation Inc. and Amica Insurance Co, was held on Feb. 10 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The evening’s main entertainment included The Soul Crooners from Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.  Founded in 2001, Gamma Xi Boulé Foundation encourages excellence in education and provides youth development programs for under served youth in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

The Gala raised over $100,000 and proceeds from the event will benefit the Gamma Xi Boulé Foundation’s Journey to Success programs to include its mentoring programs, paid student internships and the Matthew Carter Scholarship Award for many first generation college students.

Photography by Johnny Castleberry.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

