Gamma Xi Boule Foundation celebrates love ritz-style

Valentine at the Ritz, presented by Gamma Xi Boule Foundation Inc. and Amica Insurance Co, was held on Feb. 10 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The evening’s main entertainment included The Soul Crooners from Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. Founded in 2001, Gamma Xi Boulé Foundation encourages excellence in education and provides youth development programs for under served youth in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

The Gala raised over $100,000 and proceeds from the event will benefit the Gamma Xi Boulé Foundation’s Journey to Success programs to include its mentoring programs, paid student internships and the Matthew Carter Scholarship Award for many first generation college students.

Photography by Johnny Castleberry.