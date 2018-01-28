 Skip to main content
Megan Heller, Stephanie Donnelly, Nancy Sit

Fundraiser benefits Healthy Start Coalition

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Meagan McMullen and Audrey Luck

Christina and Hawk Holmes

The event took place among shelves and aisles of unique finds at Sarasota Architectural Salvage.

Maggie Davenport paints at the event.

Strawberry basil lemonade cocktails were available for guests.

Ciera Coleman and April Noss

Chelsea Rence and Suzy Kalin

Danny Galati, Karim Manning and Gabriele Pope

Alissa Gingras and Robert Koske

The Cookie Cottage was one of many food sponsors at the event.

Jan. 25 saw food, music and fun at Sarasota Architectural Salvage.
by: Cassidy Alexander Staff Writer

Guests gathered at Sarasota Architectural Salvage to party for a good cause on Jan. 25.

The Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County hosted a fundraiser at the unique venue, featuring live music, food and drinks from local restaurants, face painting, a photo booth and a silent auction and raffle.

The event benefited the organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of pregnant women, infants and young children in the community.

The Author: Cassidy Alexander

I’m Cassidy. I cover news in Sarasota County, Siesta Key and the schools, plus the occasional community event if it has to do with dogs. I’m a Florida native, and graduated from the University of North Florida with degrees in journalism and graphic design.

