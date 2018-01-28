Fundraiser benefits Healthy Start Coalition

Guests gathered at Sarasota Architectural Salvage to party for a good cause on Jan. 25.

The Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County hosted a fundraiser at the unique venue, featuring live music, food and drinks from local restaurants, face painting, a photo booth and a silent auction and raffle.

The event benefited the organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of pregnant women, infants and young children in the community.