Teaching Artist/YPF Coordinator Adam Ratner gives the opening address.

FST honors top student playwrights

Saturday, May. 19, 2018

Teaching Artist/YPF Coordinator Adam Ratner gives the opening address.

Gompertz Theatre was packed with friends and family members of the award-winning playwrights.

Saturday, May. 19, 2018 |

Gompertz Theatre was packed with friends and family members of the award-winning playwrights.

Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins welcomes the crowd.

Saturday, May. 19, 2018 |

Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins welcomes the crowd.

Each young playwright was awarded a certificate.

Saturday, May. 19, 2018 |

Each young playwright was awarded a certificate.

Publix Super Markets Charities, one of the program's vital supporters, was also recognized.

Saturday, May. 19, 2018 |

Publix Super Markets Charities, one of the program’s vital supporters, was also recognized.

FST Director of Children's Theatre Caroline Kaiser addresses the audience.

Saturday, May. 19, 2018 |

FST Director of Children’s Theatre Caroline Kaiser addresses the audience.

Fruitville Elementary Principal Steven "Dusty" French accepts the Educator of the Year award on behalf of his employee, Lauren Johnson.

Saturday, May. 19, 2018 |

Fruitville Elementary Principal Steven “Dusty” French accepts the Educator of the Year award on behalf of his employee, Lauren Johnson.

Associate Director At-Large Kate Alexander addresses the crowd.

Saturday, May. 19, 2018 |

Associate Director At-Large Kate Alexander addresses the crowd.

Producing Artistic Director and CEO Richard Hopkins gives the keynote address.

Saturday, May. 19, 2018 |

Producing Artistic Director and CEO Richard Hopkins gives the keynote address.

Fourth grader from Robert E. Willis Elementary Lily Schlosberg receives her honorable mention medal.

Saturday, May. 19, 2018 |

Fourth grader from Robert E. Willis Elementary Lily Schlosberg receives her honorable mention medal.

First Grader Joseph Shaw from Gulf Gate Elementary receives his honorable mention medal.

Saturday, May. 19, 2018 |

First Grader Joseph Shaw from Gulf Gate Elementary receives his honorable mention medal.

FST Director of Children's Theatre Caroline Kaiser was one of several FST team members giving out medals.

Saturday, May. 19, 2018 |

FST Director of Children’s Theatre Caroline Kaiser was one of several FST team members giving out medals.

One of the four winning playwrights behind the play "Nibbles," Lily Light, is awarded her medal.

Saturday, May. 19, 2018 |

One of the four winning playwrights behind the play “Nibbles,” Lily Light, is awarded her medal.

Winning Playwright Daniel Quevedo is awarded his certificate for his play, "The Kiwinut" by Write a Play Coordinator Hannah Bagnall.

Saturday, May. 19, 2018 |

Winning Playwright Daniel Quevedo is awarded his certificate for his play, “The Kiwinut” by Write a Play Coordinator Hannah Bagnall.

Honorable mention and best play award winners show off their certificates.

Saturday, May. 19, 2018 |

Honorable mention and best play award winners show off their certificates.

Winning playwright Joe Hagney, a first grader at Gulf Gate Elementary

Saturday, May. 19, 2018 |

Winning playwright Joe Hagney, a first grader at Gulf Gate Elementary

Florida Studio Theatre awarded more than 100 playwrights at its Young Playwrights Festival May 19 at Gompertz Theatre.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

All you need is a pen and paper (or more accurately a computer) to write a play — you can even do it before you’re old enough to drive.

For 27 years, Florida Studio Theatre has recognized thousands of young playwrights (K-12th grade) from various countries through its Write a Play program. Throughout this past season, FST received 5,700 submissions for the program, and 100 winners and honorable mentions hailing from the U.S., Scotland, Israel and Russia were picked to be recognized at the May 19 awards ceremony.

Gompertz Theatre was packed with friends, family and teachers of the young playwrights for the ceremony, which also included a special recognition for Publix Super Markets Charities, one of the program’s vital supporters.

After watching award-winning plays “Seven Up” and “The Boy Who Liked Pulling Hair,” guests listened to speeches by FST’s Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins, Associate Director At-Large Kate Alexander and a keynote address by Producing Artistic Director and CEO Richard Hopkins.

One winning playwright was Viviana Serrano, a fourth grader from Garden Elementary who has now won three years in a row. This year she was awarded for her “A ‘Beary’ Big Adventure,” last year for “A Recipe for Friendship” and in 2016 for “Princess Poetry Saves the Day.”

Another winning playwright was Joe Hagney, a first grader at Gulf Gate Elementary whose “How to Make a Milkshake” was inspired by his mom’s job at an ice cream shop.

He says it only took him an hour to write his masterpiece, which gets laughs with its ironic premise of teaching audiences the wrong way to make a milkshake.

The fedora-wearing writer’s advice for those interested in playwriting is simple.

“Be creative,” Hagney says.

