Stella Price and Tristan Takx

Fruitville Grove Berry Fest is berry fun

Monday, Mar. 18, 2019 |

Megan, Addy and Kendall McBride

Sophia Lander

Nicole Simeonova

The namesake of the festival, the berries, were available for sale.

Laura Shoemaker, Beau Woolverton and Anna Woolverton

Mercer Xue and Inka Shulz

Katrina Humeny gets ready for a big jumpon the trampoline.

Casey Budday feeds the goats.

Chase DeLoach had to sit very still in order to keep the baby pigs calm.

Socorro Eurbina fed a particularly hungry group of goats.

Carlin, Savannah May and Courtney Petrin

Hay rides were offered at the event.

The festival wrapped up it's three weekend run on March 17.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Fall is well behind us now, winter is on its way out the door and with spring comes the annual Berry Festival.

You know you're at the festival when you hear the sound of goats yelling for food, hear children laughing and taste that first popsicle. The festival, which ran this year starting on March 2 to March 17, wrapped up on Sunday. Over the three weekend run, hundreds of people visited Fruitville Grove to enjoy quality fun.

Fruitville Grove also hosts the annual Pumpkin Festival in the fall.

