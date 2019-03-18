Fruitville Grove Berry Fest is berry fun

Fall is well behind us now, winter is on its way out the door and with spring comes the annual Berry Festival.

You know you're at the festival when you hear the sound of goats yelling for food, hear children laughing and taste that first popsicle. The festival, which ran this year starting on March 2 to March 17, wrapped up on Sunday. Over the three weekend run, hundreds of people visited Fruitville Grove to enjoy quality fun.

Fruitville Grove also hosts the annual Pumpkin Festival in the fall.