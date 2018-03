If you go Fruitville Grove's Berry Festival continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates: March 10, 11, 17 and 18 For information, visit fruitvillegrove.com/berry-fest

The coming of springtime means it's berry season here in Florida.

Fruitville Grove is celebrating by hosting its annual Berry Festival throughout several weekends in March.

Families and berry enthusiasts gathered for the festival's first weekend on March 3 and 4, which featured plenty of family-friendly farm activities including craft booths, petting zoos, a rock wall, mini train rides and pony rides.