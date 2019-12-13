 Skip to main content
Toys for Tots donations filled the long table.

Frosty Frolic is a warm event for Longboat Key golfers

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Nancy Chamos, Tracey Cormair and Amy Price.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Ladies line up for lunch.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Three snowwomen eat together.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Noreen Ackerman, Pam Crowe and Janet Hartman.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Judy Brostron, Carole Zito and Elenor Maxheim.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Jan Van Iten, Joann Stein, Barbara Brizdle, Jan Henry and Marcie McGovern.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Arlene Klein, Marcy Klein, Carole Horwitz, Marion Levine, Katie Moulton and Suz Reiman.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Festive holiday decorations graced the tables.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Betsy Gentile, Heloise Kihnke, Mary Jo Spinola, Donna Pettinato, Joyce Welch and Margaret Lachmann.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Carol Westwood, Sandy Fulkerson, Deb Bowe, Lesli Hopping and Mary Taylor.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Marlene Wilkening, Sandy Finnegan and Joyce Paladino.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Deb Bowe and Mary Taylor.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Members line up to check their scores after the round of nine.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

The women of Longboat Key golfed and frolicked in a festive way.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Frosty on the links, frolicking inside. That’s how the Longboat Key women’s golf group Key Niners spent their holiday celebration on Dec. 11. 

The women of the organization golfed in their groups, then changed into festive and fun holiday outfits coordinated with the other members of the group, like snowwomen, toy soldiers or matching Christmas shirts. Lunch was served in the Harbourside Ballroom as the women came back after their rounds. 

A Toys for Tots drive was set up at the luncheon as well, with a long table overflowing with gifts to donate to children in the community. 

