Frosty Frolic is a warm event for Longboat Key golfers

Frosty on the links, frolicking inside. That’s how the Longboat Key women’s golf group Key Niners spent their holiday celebration on Dec. 11.

The women of the organization golfed in their groups, then changed into festive and fun holiday outfits coordinated with the other members of the group, like snowwomen, toy soldiers or matching Christmas shirts. Lunch was served in the Harbourside Ballroom as the women came back after their rounds.

A Toys for Tots drive was set up at the luncheon as well, with a long table overflowing with gifts to donate to children in the community.