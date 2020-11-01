 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Lady and Silvie Will watch the passers-by.

Fright Night on St. Armands brings out the Circle's spooky side

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 |

Lady and Silvie Will watch the passers-by.

Buy this Photo
As usual, the statues got dressed up too, with a few 2020-specific decorations.

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 |

As usual, the statues got dressed up too, with a few 2020-specific decorations.

Buy this Photo
The statues were decorated by stores around the circle.

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 |

The statues were decorated by stores around the circle.

Buy this Photo
Bella, April and Justin Apag

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 |

Bella, April and Justin Apag

Buy this Photo
Justine, Kai and Adam Frisoli

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 |

Justine, Kai and Adam Frisoli

Buy this Photo
Rachel and Mia Martinez

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 |

Rachel and Mia Martinez

Buy this Photo
Patty Banks and Marc Behrendt

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 |

Patty Banks and Marc Behrendt

Buy this Photo
Natalia, Santiago, Sebastian, Alex and Maria Gomez

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 |

Natalia, Santiago, Sebastian, Alex and Maria Gomez

Buy this Photo
Harley, Jasmine, Alex and Saida Band

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 |

Harley, Jasmine, Alex and Saida Band

Buy this Photo
Zoom screens Kate Letterman and Melissa Licata

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 |

Zoom screens Kate Letterman and Melissa Licata

Buy this Photo
Olga, Alex and Nikolai Dudaronak

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 |

Olga, Alex and Nikolai Dudaronak

Buy this Photo
Maryann and Winston Felder

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 |

Maryann and Winston Felder

Buy this Photo
Costumed compatriots wave at the crowd.

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 |

Costumed compatriots wave at the crowd.

Buy this Photo
The undead need a place to park, too.

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 |

The undead need a place to park, too.

Buy this Photo
Jordyn and Grant Wade with Shannon Manning

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 |

Jordyn and Grant Wade with Shannon Manning

Buy this Photo
Tiffany Kellogg with Olivia and Cody Donnellan

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 |

Tiffany Kellogg with Olivia and Cody Donnellan

Buy this Photo
Cody Donnellan pushes daughter Olivia's stroller as Tiffany Kellogg gets candy.

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 |

Cody Donnellan pushes daughter Olivia's stroller as Tiffany Kellogg gets candy.

Buy this Photo
Lauren Kazzab and Tommy Finnan

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 |

Lauren Kazzab and Tommy Finnan

Buy this Photo
Ava Lynn and Zoe Anderson

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 |

Ava Lynn and Zoe Anderson

Buy this Photo
Kay Myers, Dana Holliday and Cindy Cole

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 |

Kay Myers, Dana Holliday and Cindy Cole

Buy this Photo
Ziva, Aria, Lexi and Julian Dutro

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 |

Ziva, Aria, Lexi and Julian Dutro

Buy this Photo
Share
Families in costume strolled the Circle, to the delight of bystanders and restaurant diners.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Spooky, sweet and scary Halloween spirit descended upon St. Armands Circle for the 2020 edition of Fright Night on Saturday as kids in costumes gathered pounds of candy. 

Not everyone wore a mask, but some 2020 creativity was on full display as some adorned attendees incorporated their more standard face coverings into their costumes, with spooky skeletal smiles or a color-coordinated covering, while others covered their whole heads and became their characters entirely. 

Kids seemed to be bringing in a good amount of loot, as excited shrieks over the amount of edible sugar in their bags rang out throughout the Circle. 

Most tried to keep their distance, but there were bottlenecks at the candy stops and the crossings for the Circle's arms. 

Related Stories

Advertisement