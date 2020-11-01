Fright Night on St. Armands brings out the Circle's spooky side

Spooky, sweet and scary Halloween spirit descended upon St. Armands Circle for the 2020 edition of Fright Night on Saturday as kids in costumes gathered pounds of candy.

Not everyone wore a mask, but some 2020 creativity was on full display as some adorned attendees incorporated their more standard face coverings into their costumes, with spooky skeletal smiles or a color-coordinated covering, while others covered their whole heads and became their characters entirely.

Kids seemed to be bringing in a good amount of loot, as excited shrieks over the amount of edible sugar in their bags rang out throughout the Circle.

Most tried to keep their distance, but there were bottlenecks at the candy stops and the crossings for the Circle's arms.