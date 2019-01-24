Old and new friendships blossom for Friendship Center supporters

Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens was so bright and colorful Jan. 24, it radiated positivity and happiness.

The Friendship Center's annual dinner, Blooming Friendships, brought guests in for an evening of dining and fun. During cocktail hour, both the ballroom and the terrace stayed busy with mingling guests, but the real party was at the photo booth. Guests waited in line to have their turn with the props and sequin backdrop.

After the cocktail hour, everyone sat down for the salad course while they were welcomed, with Brent Greeno following the welcome with a live auction. Dinner was served with a bit of entertainment from Keith and Nancy Carman.

President and CEO Erin McLeod then led the mission moment, informing guests on the ways the Friendship Center helps seniors with isolation and loneliness, hunger, case management and medical and dental issues amongst others.

Guests were encouraged to stay after the program was finished to chat with old friends, make new ones and dance the night away.