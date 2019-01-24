 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Andi Munzer and Bunny Skirboll

Old and new friendships blossom for Friendship Center supporters

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 |

President and CEO Erin McLeod, Carol Hochberg and Craig McLeod

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 |

The decor was bright and colorful.

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 |

April Crumley and Chami Warnakulasuriya

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 |

Gerri Aaron and Marvin Albert

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 |

Lee Williams and Danielle Dupont

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 |

Sharon Prizant and Neal Colton

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 |

Pat Zagony and Elena Uttaro

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 |

Harriette and Jack Howitt

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 |

Edward Greis, Eddie Bauer, and Chad and Stephanie Goble

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 |

William Taft, Christine Schlesinger, Shannon Seyder, Teresa Taft and David Kotok

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 |

Decorative flowers were dusted on the salads.

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 |

President and CEO Erin McLeod with Molly Schechter

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 |

Pat Gussin and Lee Randall

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 |

John and Laura Leeming with Nathan and Molly Johnson

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 |

Katherine Hodgens and Matthew Barry

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 |

Hannah Weinberg, Nancy Milbauer and Debby Hamburg

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 |

Blooming Friendships was hosted Jan. 24 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens was so bright and colorful Jan. 24, it radiated positivity and happiness. 

The Friendship Center's annual dinner, Blooming Friendships, brought guests in for an evening of dining and fun. During cocktail hour, both the ballroom and the terrace stayed busy with mingling guests, but the real party was at the photo booth. Guests waited in line to have their turn with the props and sequin backdrop. 

After the cocktail hour, everyone sat down for the salad course while they were welcomed, with Brent Greeno following the welcome with a live auction. Dinner was served with a bit of entertainment from Keith and Nancy Carman. 

President and CEO Erin McLeod then led the mission moment, informing guests on the ways the Friendship Center helps seniors with isolation and loneliness, hunger, case management and medical and dental issues amongst others. 

Guests were encouraged to stay after the program was finished to chat with old friends, make new ones and dance the night away. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

