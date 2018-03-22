 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-Chairwomen Bunny Skirboll and Andi Munzer

Friendship Center cruises and sails for seniors

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Co-Chairwomen Bunny Skirboll and Andi Munzer

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwomen Bunny Skirboll and Andi Munzer

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Co-Chairwomen Bunny Skirboll and Andi Munzer

Buy this Photo
Board Chair Kevin Maisch and CEO Erin McLeod

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Board Chair Kevin Maisch and CEO Erin McLeod

Buy this Photo
Guests were given rum punch at check-in.

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Guests were given rum punch at check-in.

Buy this Photo
Skip Cohen and Tom Costello

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Skip Cohen and Tom Costello

Buy this Photo
Bob Munzer and Mort Skirboll with Meredith and Al Ernst

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Bob Munzer and Mort Skirboll with Meredith and Al Ernst

Buy this Photo
Frank Fleischner with Sandra and Allan Weis

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Frank Fleischner with Sandra and Allan Weis

Buy this Photo
Emily Baar, Sarah Baar, Kimberley Payne and Kendall Peacock

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Emily Baar, Sarah Baar, Kimberley Payne and Kendall Peacock

Buy this Photo
The floral arrangements were placed in a pineapple.

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

The floral arrangements were placed in a pineapple.

Buy this Photo
Cathy Liagre and Dena Kreher

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Cathy Liagre and Dena Kreher

Buy this Photo
Hans Heide, Julia Heslin and Sandy Moore

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Hans Heide, Julia Heslin and Sandy Moore

Buy this Photo
Guests were given a lei once aboard the cruise.

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Guests were given a lei once aboard the cruise.

Buy this Photo
Nancy Gold, Hermione Gilpin and Carolyn Michel

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Nancy Gold, Hermione Gilpin and Carolyn Michel

Buy this Photo
The cruise theme was carried out in the decor, menu, music and the speeches.

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

The cruise theme was carried out in the decor, menu, music and the speeches.

Buy this Photo
Mike and Dawn Bear pose for a photo.

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Mike and Dawn Bear pose for a photo.

Buy this Photo
Nancy and Don Claridge

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Nancy and Don Claridge

Buy this Photo
Lewis Welch and Patricia Martin

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Lewis Welch and Patricia Martin

Buy this Photo
Judy Burgis and Margaret Pennington

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Judy Burgis and Margaret Pennington

Buy this Photo
Sand and shells decorated the cocktail tables.

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Sand and shells decorated the cocktail tables.

Buy this Photo
Sean Kelly, Marlene Hauck and Phil King

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Sean Kelly, Marlene Hauck and Phil King

Buy this Photo
Skip Cohen welcomes the guests.

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Skip Cohen welcomes the guests.

Buy this Photo
The Friendship Centers helps more than 15,000 seniors each year.

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

The Friendship Centers helps more than 15,000 seniors each year.

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwoman Bunny Skirboll addresses the audience.

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Co-Chairwoman Bunny Skirboll addresses the audience.

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwoman Andi Munzer speaks.

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Co-Chairwoman Andi Munzer speaks.

Buy this Photo
Betty Schoenbaum tells the audience what The Friendship Centers mean to her.

Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018 |

Betty Schoenbaum tells the audience what The Friendship Centers mean to her.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Friendship Cruise was hosted March 22 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Friendship Centers hosted it's annual celebration, cruise line style. 

Friendship Around the World, The Friendship Cruise, set sail March 22 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens. 

The room was decorated in bright colors, pineapples and tropical flowers, and each guest was given a lei and rum punch when they walked in. Cocktail hour was lively, with live music and a photobooth. 

The cruise puns were kept alive throughout the night by the speakers. Skip Cohen, the evening's emcee, started the puns with "As the Emcee, I guess that makes me the Skipper!"

After the welcome, guests heard from Board Chair Kevin Maisch and CEO Erin McLead, as well as a mission video. 

To conclude the evening, guests sailed away with farewell songs. 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement