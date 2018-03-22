Friendship Center cruises and sails for seniors

The Friendship Centers hosted it's annual celebration, cruise line style.

Friendship Around the World, The Friendship Cruise, set sail March 22 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.

The room was decorated in bright colors, pineapples and tropical flowers, and each guest was given a lei and rum punch when they walked in. Cocktail hour was lively, with live music and a photobooth.

The cruise puns were kept alive throughout the night by the speakers. Skip Cohen, the evening's emcee, started the puns with "As the Emcee, I guess that makes me the Skipper!"

After the welcome, guests heard from Board Chair Kevin Maisch and CEO Erin McLead, as well as a mission video.

To conclude the evening, guests sailed away with farewell songs.