Friends of the Ballet gather to thank volunteers

The Friends of the Sarasota Ballet enjoyed a luncheon together on April 18 at Michael's On East.

The organization hosts a variety of luncheons throughout the season, each one catering to an educational aspect of the Sarasota Ballet. This luncheon however, was more celebratory, as the friends gathered to give thanks to volunteers.

Sarasota Ballet is gearing up for its Spring Showcase on April 29, which will feature students from the company's Margaret Barbieri Conservatory with the Sarasota Youth Opera and the Sarasota Music Conservatory.