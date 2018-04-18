 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Ngoc Phan and Laura Feder

Friends of the Ballet gather to thank volunteers

Wednesday, Apr. 18, 2018 |

Ngoc Phan and Laura Feder

Buy this Photo
Barbara Jacob, Richard March, Jane Sheridan and Marjorie Floyd

Wednesday, Apr. 18, 2018 |

Barbara Jacob, Richard March, Jane Sheridan and Marjorie Floyd

Buy this Photo
Ann and Pat Kenny with Barbara Epperson

Wednesday, Apr. 18, 2018 |

Ann and Pat Kenny with Barbara Epperson

Buy this Photo
Anna Passalaqua and Melliss Kenworthy Swenson

Wednesday, Apr. 18, 2018 |

Anna Passalaqua and Melliss Kenworthy Swenson

Buy this Photo
Pat Golemme, Peter Miller and Peggy Sweeney

Wednesday, Apr. 18, 2018 |

Pat Golemme, Peter Miller and Peggy Sweeney

Buy this Photo
Donna Maytham, Laura Feder, Bobbye Schott, Pat Golemme and Jane Sheridan

Wednesday, Apr. 18, 2018 |

Donna Maytham, Laura Feder, Bobbye Schott, Pat Golemme and Jane Sheridan

Buy this Photo
Laura Feder and Anna Passalaqua

Wednesday, Apr. 18, 2018 |

Laura Feder and Anna Passalaqua

Buy this Photo
Colleen Curran and Karol Foss

Wednesday, Apr. 18, 2018 |

Colleen Curran and Karol Foss

Buy this Photo
Donna D'Agostino and Linda Bodzy

Wednesday, Apr. 18, 2018 |

Donna D'Agostino and Linda Bodzy

Buy this Photo
Colette Penn and Gail Landry

Wednesday, Apr. 18, 2018 |

Colette Penn and Gail Landry

Buy this Photo
Floral arrangements and light orange napkins decorated the tables.

Wednesday, Apr. 18, 2018 |

Floral arrangements and light orange napkins decorated the tables.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Showcase Luncheon was hosted April 18 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Friends of the Sarasota Ballet enjoyed a luncheon together on April 18 at Michael's On East. 

The organization hosts a variety of luncheons throughout the season, each one catering to an educational aspect of the Sarasota Ballet. This luncheon however, was more celebratory, as the friends gathered to give thanks to volunteers. 

Sarasota Ballet is gearing up for its Spring Showcase on April 29, which will feature students from the company's Margaret Barbieri Conservatory with the Sarasota Youth Opera and the Sarasota Music Conservatory.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement