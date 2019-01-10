 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The violin kit, which is $1,200 is the most expensive item auctioned off at the Crystal Ball.

Friends of the Selby Public Library host annual fundraiser

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

The violin kit, which is $1,200 is the most expensive item auctioned off at the Crystal Ball.

Buy this Photo
Food from a variety of restaurants from around Sarasota and Manatee County were given out as samples during the fundraiser.

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Food from a variety of restaurants from around Sarasota and Manatee County were given out as samples during the fundraiser.

Buy this Photo
Bernice Rosen and Jorie Rayfield

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Bernice Rosen and Jorie Rayfield

Buy this Photo
John Holtzermann and Liz Yerkes

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

John Holtzermann and Liz Yerkes

Buy this Photo
Steve Marlowe and Connie Marlowe

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Steve Marlowe and Connie Marlowe

Buy this Photo
Pearl Storch, the service dog, gets to ride in the pouch carried by Carl Storch.

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Pearl Storch, the service dog, gets to ride in the pouch carried by Carl Storch.

Buy this Photo
Lynn Neal and Victoria Ackerman from The Spirit University

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Lynn Neal and Victoria Ackerman from The Spirit University

Buy this Photo
Magician David Pitchford shows off some card tricks.

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Magician David Pitchford shows off some card tricks.

Buy this Photo
Terry Brown, Christina Brandon and Delightful Dee

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Terry Brown, Christina Brandon and Delightful Dee

Buy this Photo
Reverend Barry and the Funk Band play while Delightful Dee dances for the crowd.

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Reverend Barry and the Funk Band play while Delightful Dee dances for the crowd.

Buy this Photo
The ball enticed many locals to come and show support.

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

The ball enticed many locals to come and show support.

Buy this Photo
Share
The 2019 Crystal Ball, which was open to the public, raised money for the library.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

If you didn't attend the Crystal Ball at the Selby Public Library this year, look into future and you might see yourself in attendance next year.

The annual Friends of the Selby Public Library hosted their annual People's Gala on Jan. 9 with food from all over Sarasota and Manatee County available to attendees. The Spirit University was in attendance, allowing the Crystal Ball to live up to its name. Offering tea leaf reading, psychic reading and special guest speakers, the attendees of the People's Gala were not let down by the name.

The fundraiser proceeds go to the Selby Public Library. 

Related Stories

Advertisement