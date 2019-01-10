Friends of the Selby Public Library host annual fundraiser

If you didn't attend the Crystal Ball at the Selby Public Library this year, look into future and you might see yourself in attendance next year.

The annual Friends of the Selby Public Library hosted their annual People's Gala on Jan. 9 with food from all over Sarasota and Manatee County available to attendees. The Spirit University was in attendance, allowing the Crystal Ball to live up to its name. Offering tea leaf reading, psychic reading and special guest speakers, the attendees of the People's Gala were not let down by the name.

The fundraiser proceeds go to the Selby Public Library.