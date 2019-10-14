 Skip to main content
Friends of the Sarasota Ballet mingle with performers at season kickoff

Jonathan Coleman and chairwoman Donna Maytham

Christine Windsor, Danielle Brown and Victoria Hulland

Sarasota Ballet Director Iain Webb expressed his appreciation to guests.

Richard Prescott, DJ Arnold and Chad Morrison

Linda Elliff, Sarah Robinson and Julie Planck

Bobbye Schott, Jane Asheridan, chairwoman Donna Maytham and Barbara Fischer Long

Lauren Ostrander, Rachel Costin and Janae Korte

Peter and Judy Carlin

Pat Fennessey, Carol Arscott and Bobbye Schott

Richard House and Daniel Pratt

Zara Baroyan, Marilyn Nordby and Kate Honea

Jeanette Paladino and Barbara Hyde

Filippo Valmorbida and Ivan Spitale

Gillian Stockton, Diana Cable and Alison Jones

Ryoko Sadoshima and Lynda Doery

Asia Bui, Luke Schaufuss, Ellen Overstreet, Carol Arscott, Baptiste Robert and Samantha Benoit

Jan Sirota, Board Chair Dick Johnson, Rose Marie Proietti and Alison Gardner

Zerbe Sodervik, Jane Reed, Micki Sellman, Marjorie Floyd and Caroline Amory

Paul Cantor and Michelle Roye with Peter and Joanne Powers

Ivan Spitale, Eda Scott, Marijana Dominis and Vlatka Ivanisevic

Richard House and Daniel Pratt

Ricky Rhodes and Jane Sheridan

Katherine Clark and Kelly Williams

Sarasota Ballet Director Iain Webb introduced this season's dancers and staff to the volunteer organization.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Friends of the Sarasota Ballet organization welcomed back the dancers, director and staff of the Sarasota Ballet Oct. 14 at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

The "Meet Me At The Barre" mixer had members of the volunteer organization mingling before heading into the theatre to have Sarasota Ballet Director Iain Webb introduce the 2019-2020 season's dancers. Webb also thanked members for their work assisting the Sarasota Ballet.

"The Friends are so vitally important to us," Webb said. "I never really feel you get the acknowledgement you deserve. The amount of hours and passion and love you give the company volunteering ... you do so much. This is your company."

Following the program, guests had dinner with ballet dancers and staff. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

