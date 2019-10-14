Friends of the Sarasota Ballet mingle with performers at season kickoff

The Friends of the Sarasota Ballet organization welcomed back the dancers, director and staff of the Sarasota Ballet Oct. 14 at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

The "Meet Me At The Barre" mixer had members of the volunteer organization mingling before heading into the theatre to have Sarasota Ballet Director Iain Webb introduce the 2019-2020 season's dancers. Webb also thanked members for their work assisting the Sarasota Ballet.

"The Friends are so vitally important to us," Webb said. "I never really feel you get the acknowledgement you deserve. The amount of hours and passion and love you give the company volunteering ... you do so much. This is your company."

Following the program, guests had dinner with ballet dancers and staff.