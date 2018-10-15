Friends of the Sarasota Ballet celebrate a new season

The Friends of the Sarasota Ballet welcomed back the ballet season with its annual Meet Me at the Barre Oct. 15 at the FSU Center for The Performing Arts.

The evening started with a short social hour. Then guests made their way into the theater seats, where they were greeted by Chairwoman Donna Maytham, who entertained guests with funny antics in her welcome speech.

Sarasota Ballet Director Iain Webb then introduced the audience to the dancers and Sarasota Ballet staff. The evening ended with a dinner upstairs.

The Sarasota Ballet’s first program opens Oct. 26 at the FSU Center for The Performing Arts, starring Martha Graham, Ricardo Graziano and Galina Samsova.