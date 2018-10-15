 Skip to main content
Robin Struss and Judi Sterne

Friends of the Sarasota Ballet celebrate a new season

Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 |

Hillary Steele and Judy Cahn

Janice Sladzinski and Mercedita O'Connor

Jerry Genova and Chairwoman Donna Maytham

Peter Miller, Jim Long and Colleen Curran

Fresh baked cookies were set out for guests.

Dinner was served for both guests and the dancers.

Flowers with grapes were on each of the tables.

Dinner was served upstairs buffet style.

Guests chatted amongst themselves before the program started.

Chairwoman Donna Maytham filled in for Board President Richard March.

The first dancers to come out to introduce themselves were the Trainees.

The staff introduced themselves and how many seasons they have been with the company.

Director Iain Webb tells the audience about the upcoming show.

The dancers and staff bow to the audience.

Ruth and General Manager Chad Morrison

Kethryn Avery and Cynthia Ryan

Meet Me at the Barre was hosted Oct. 15 at the FSU Center for The Performing Arts.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Friends of the Sarasota Ballet welcomed back the ballet season with its annual Meet Me at the Barre Oct. 15 at the FSU Center for The Performing Arts. 

The evening started with a short social hour. Then guests made their way into the theater seats, where they were greeted by Chairwoman Donna Maytham, who entertained guests with funny antics in her welcome speech.

Sarasota Ballet Director Iain Webb then introduced the audience to the dancers and Sarasota Ballet staff. The evening ended with a dinner upstairs. 

The Sarasota Ballet’s first program opens Oct. 26 at the FSU Center for The Performing Arts, starring Martha Graham, Ricardo Graziano and Galina Samsova.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

