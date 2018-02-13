 Skip to main content
For Love In Bloom, it only makes sense to have red roses on the tables.

Will you be my Friend of the Sarasota Ballet?

Ricardo Rhodes, Jane Sheridan, Chairwoman Donna Maytham and Bob Evans

Debra Kalb, Chairwoman Donna Maytham and Micki Sellman

Madysen Felber and Lucas Erni

Jane Sheridan and Ngoc Phan

Asia Bui and Katelyn May

Victoria Holland, Caroline Amory and Ricardo Rhodes

Marjorie Floyd with Richard and Helen March

Sandy Miranda, Samantha Benoit and Barbara and Bill Epperson

Christopher Hird, Ngoc Phan and Patrick Ward

James Jordan and Jay Wilson

Lauren Walsh, Hillary Steele and Pat Golemme

Derick Bell, Sareen Tchekmedyian and Patrick Ward

Pave Chocolates was there to hand out chocolate samples.

Laurie Fitch, Elaine Foster and Donna Cubit-Swoyer

Iain Webb and Peggy Apt

This Marsha Archer red cinnabar and turquoise necklace was available in the silent auction.

Guests were able to enjoy a few different appetizers from Michael's On East.

Olivia Swaan played musical pieces on the harp during the reception.

Laurie Fitch, Ed Levesque and Chairwoman Donna Maytham

Fred and Lynda Doery with Marjorie Floyd

Friends of the Sarasota Ballet host Love in Bloom Valentine Cocktail Reception Feb. 13 at Michael's Wine Cellar.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

A day before Valentine's Day, the Friends of the Sarasota Ballet gathered for cocktails and appetizers for the Love in Bloom Valentine Cocktail Reception on Feb. 13 at Michael's Wine Cellar. 

Michael's Wine Cellar was decorated with love in pink, red and white, celebrating the day of love early. The cocktail reception brought together members of the Friends of the Sarasota Ballet, ballet dancers and those directly involved with the ballet. 

The cocktail reception had cocktails, appetizers, live music and chocolate samples, followed by a silent auction. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

