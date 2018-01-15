 Skip to main content
Robin Strauss, Donna Maytham, Margaret Barbieri and Arlene Irons

Friends of the Sarasota Ballet host Showcase Luncheon on staging a production

Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 |

Lauren Walsh, Bobbye Schott and Ellen Goldman

The tropical flower centerpieces on the tables of Michael's On East.

Barbara Jacob, Sandra Cowing, Marjorie Floyd and Doug Endicott

Richard and Helen March, Judy Diedrich and Tina Lieberman

Diana Cable and Jane Sheridan

Mercedita O'Connor, Peter Miller and Nathalie McCulloch

Hillary Steele, Lauren Walsh and Pat Golemme

Collette Penn, Lou and Carolou Marquet and Barbara Fischer Long

Marjorie Floyd, Hillary Steele, Pat Golemme and Anna Passalaqua

Former prima ballerina shares her experience
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Friends of the Sarasota Ballet got a firsthand account of the dedication a ballet production takes.

This month’s Showcase Luncheon for the Friends of the Sarasota Ballet took place on Jan. 15 at Michael’s on East.

The guest speaker was Margaret Barbieri, the assistant director of The Sarasota Ballet. Barbieri is also a former prima ballerina with The Royal Ballet. From her experiences, she was able to share with the friends how much blood, sweat and tears go into staging a production.

