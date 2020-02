Friends of the Sarasota Ballet, an organization of ballet supporters who act as ambassadors and fundraisers for the company, met on Feb. 10 to celebrate Ricardo Graziano, resident choreographer and principle dancer, and Iain Webb, Sarasota Ballet director, at Michael's On East.

The luncheon celebrated Graziano and Webb's 10th year with the ballet. Attendees enjoyed lunch followed by a talk by Graziano.