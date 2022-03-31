Friars golfers get together for 28th anniversary

Even though it was Wednesday, the Friday Afternoon Recreational Society gathered for their 28th anniversary dinner on March 30. More than 100 of the organization's golfers attended the Longboat Key Club event.

The organization started in 1993, but it was only the 28th anniversary because the group didn't host their annual dinner during the pandemic. Frank Sulzman helped organize the March 30 dinner, and many attendees had played golf with each other earlier in the day.

"Even though we didn't have the dinner, we still played golf during the pandemic," Sulzman said. "It was nice to still get out and see friends."

The Friday Afternoon Recreational Society, or Friars, started out with just about 20 golfers back in the day, but now they're up to 120. There are two remaining founding members, including Matt Zito, who attended the dinner.

"We're getting younger guys and some very good players," Zito said. "I was the youngest at that time, I was 56, and they called me 'kiddo.'"

Attendees mingled during the cocktail hour before sitting down to dinner. Part of the tradition of the dinner is giving out the Flinter Award, which is named after late Friar Bill Flinter and goes to the most outstanding Friar. This year, a shocked Dave Gallagher won the award, Sulzman said.