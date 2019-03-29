 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Bill Flinter Memorial Award recipient Dr. Bill Beckmeyer and Harold Seegmiller

Friars golf group celebrates 25 years

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Bill Flinter Memorial Award recipient Dr. Bill Beckmeyer and Harold Seegmiller

Buy this Photo
Dave Gallagher, Frank Sulzman and Andrew Rudnick

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Dave Gallagher, Frank Sulzman and Andrew Rudnick

Buy this Photo
Jerry Marsh and Tom Guarino

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Jerry Marsh and Tom Guarino

Buy this Photo
Rich and Joyce Palladino

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Rich and Joyce Palladino

Buy this Photo
Ernie Westwood, Carol Arentzen and Bill Bash

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Ernie Westwood, Carol Arentzen and Bill Bash

Buy this Photo
Helen Rhawn and Lee and Joan Schoenherr

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Helen Rhawn and Lee and Joan Schoenherr

Buy this Photo
Dan Wolf, Jan Van Iten, Penny Wolf and Bob Van Iten

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Dan Wolf, Jan Van Iten, Penny Wolf and Bob Van Iten

Buy this Photo
Sue and Jim Hanes

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Sue and Jim Hanes

Buy this Photo
Pat and Frank Sulzman

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Pat and Frank Sulzman

Buy this Photo
Rhonda and Ralph Hughes and Carol and Matt Zito

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Rhonda and Ralph Hughes and Carol and Matt Zito

Buy this Photo
Jimmy Pettinato and Andrew Rudnick

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Jimmy Pettinato and Andrew Rudnick

Buy this Photo
Share
The men's golf group at the Longboat Key Club hosted its annual dinner March 29 in the Harbourside Ballroom.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Friars golf group is swinging out of another season.

On March 29, about 100 players and guests gathered in the Harbourside Ballroom for the group’s annual dinner. This year was a little special though.

This year marked the 25th anniversary of the group, which is the oldest golf group at the Longboat Key Club.

Also at the dinner, the Bill Flinter Memorial Award was given to Dr. Bill Beckmeyer by Harold Seegmiller.


 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement