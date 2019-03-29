Friars golf group celebrates 25 years

The Friars golf group is swinging out of another season.

On March 29, about 100 players and guests gathered in the Harbourside Ballroom for the group’s annual dinner. This year was a little special though.

This year marked the 25th anniversary of the group, which is the oldest golf group at the Longboat Key Club.

Also at the dinner, the Bill Flinter Memorial Award was given to Dr. Bill Beckmeyer by Harold Seegmiller.



