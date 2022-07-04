Freedom Fest bathes Longboat Key in red, white and blue

It was as hot as a firecracker July Fourth morning, but that didn’t cool the fun for Longboat Key’s annual Freedom Fest, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. Grand Marshal Lisa Walsh led the parade in a red Corvette convertible.

Flags and people lined Bay Isles Road for the “Shortest Parade in America.”

The Hot Diggity Dog costume contest drew on the patriotic theme of the day, along with a large helping of creativity.

Biscuit arrived in a hot air balloon. The float took owners Tony and Nancy Roberts about a week to make.

“The hardest part was finding a balloon, so we decided on an exercise ball,” Nancy said.

The hard work paid off when Biscuit took home the prize for Most Creative Costume. Prize baskets included gourmet dog treats and grooming gift certificates.

In an Uncle Sam hat and beard, plus a red, white and blue tulle neck tutu, Tully won the award for Most Patriotic Costume. Tammie and Archie Hall were awarded Best Owner and Dog Combo.

Jesse Brown didn’t have a dog on a leash, but he had two grandkids in a stroller. “This is the best parade ever! The kids love it,” he said.

After the parade, the crowd gathered in the butterfly garden at Town Hall. The Blue Dolphin dished out waffles, and the Longboat Key Garden Club released 100 monarch butterflies.

“You have to order them eight weeks out,” said LBKGC President Susan Phillips. The butterflies are raised to order and come packaged in breathable envelopes. Once the envelopes were passed out and opened, some of the butterflies hung around on hands and hats before flying away.

It was Kristy Connelly and Kiwi’s first time at Freedom Fest. They only planned to watch but Kiwi was in an American flag T-shirt and got signed up on the spot for the parade. As a newbie, Connelly had no idea of the stiff competition. She pointed to Biscuit in the hot air balloon and said, “That’ll probably be me next year.”