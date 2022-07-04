 Skip to main content
Dogs dress their best for the Hot Diggity Dog Parade and Costume Contest.

Freedom Fest bathes Longboat Key in red, white and blue

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Tammie Hall, Hollis Hall and Colton Hall with Archie

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

The Longboat Island Chapel float

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

The Longboat Key Chapel ready to march.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Anna W and Enzo

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Katie and Auggie Armstrong

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Bromley Yeager cruises relaxes in a Cozy Coupe.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Biscuit waits for the parade to start.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Biscuit's float took about a week to make.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Earl and Gilda Larson

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Ken and Suzy Press with Max and Marty

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Hetty aka Little Miss Firecracker

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Gail and Hetty Yeager

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

The dogs dress as patriotically as the people at Freedom Fest.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Vic Heckler, Eileen Kamerick and Tully

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Grand Marshal Lisa Walsh and Steve Branham

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Grand Marshall Lisa Walsh rides in a red Corvette driven by Steve Branham

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Emily and Rhys Walsh

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

The parade kicks off with Lisa Walsh in a red Corvette.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Jim Turk, Zach Humphries, Brady Humphries, Jonna Kinney, and Nick Jasek

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Martina Kinslow and Tinkerbell

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Kristy and Kiwi Connelly

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Joan Sherry and Jeff Driver

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

The crowd lines Bay Isles Road.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Larry and Linda Theuer

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Emergency vehicles light up Bay Isles Road.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Sophia, Lucia and Jenny Abella

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Jackson, Kacey and Cole Pelfrey

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Bonnie Schneider, Jeff Gooderham and Chris Gooderham

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Anne and Colton Hall

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

The Observer Media Group

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

The Longboat Key Fire rescue vehicles

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

The Hot Diggity Dog Parade

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

The Junk King float

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

The Longboat Key Island Chapel float

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

The Longboat Key Island Chapel has a car and a bike in the parade.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

The Hot Diggity Dog parade has floats too.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

The Micheal Saunders team

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

The Michael Saunders float

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

The Michael Saunders team ride in the parade.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Ava, Kristen and Steven Gilbank

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Jeff and Anne-Marie Jannuzzo

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Vicki and George Workman

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

ChuckO entertains the crowd.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Edison Grieco and Toni Bixler

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

The Longboat Island Chapel float

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Brad Marner, Scott Kuykendall and Vince LaPorta

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Robbie Ball dishes out waffles after the parade.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Robbie Ball and Robbie Ball, the father and son owners of the Blue Dolphin

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Ivan Gould and Herbie

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Tryla Larson, Sharon Gould and Ivan Gould

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Officer Kevin Smith and Marine Officer Josh Connors

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Harper Weston, Delores Brown and Jesse Brown

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Jim Seaton and Andrew Vac

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Bryce, Sawyer and Owen Walton

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Chris Forshey's butterfly wants to stick around before flying away.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Matt, Rhys, Lisa and Emily Walsh

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Biscuit, Tony and Nancy Roberts take home the prize for Most Creative Costume.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Tully wins Most Patriotic Costume.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Harry, Danielle, Harbor, and Hal Christensen

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Biscuit arrived on a hot air balloon float and won Most Creative Costume.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

It was as hot as a firecracker July Fourth morning, but that didn’t cool the fun for Longboat Key’s annual Freedom Fest, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. Grand Marshal Lisa Walsh led the parade in a red Corvette convertible.

Flags and people lined Bay Isles Road for the “Shortest Parade in America.”

The Hot Diggity Dog costume contest drew on the patriotic theme of the day, along with a large helping of creativity.

Biscuit arrived in a hot air balloon. The float took owners Tony and Nancy Roberts about a week to make. 

“The hardest part was finding a balloon, so we decided on an exercise ball,” Nancy said. 

The hard work paid off when Biscuit took home the prize for Most Creative Costume. Prize baskets included gourmet dog treats and grooming gift certificates. 

In an Uncle Sam hat and beard, plus a red, white and blue tulle neck tutu, Tully won the award for Most Patriotic Costume. Tammie and Archie Hall were awarded Best Owner and Dog Combo. 

Jesse Brown didn’t have a dog on a leash, but he had two grandkids in a stroller. “This is the best parade ever! The kids love it,” he said. 

After the parade, the crowd gathered in the butterfly garden at Town Hall. The Blue Dolphin dished out waffles, and the Longboat Key Garden Club released 100 monarch butterflies. 

“You have to order them eight weeks out,” said LBKGC President Susan Phillips. The butterflies are raised to order and come packaged in breathable envelopes. Once the envelopes were passed out and opened, some of the butterflies hung around on hands and hats before flying away. 

It was Kristy Connelly and Kiwi’s first time at Freedom Fest. They only planned to watch but Kiwi was in an American flag T-shirt and got signed up on the spot for the parade. As a newbie, Connelly had no idea of the stiff competition. She pointed to Biscuit in the hot air balloon and said, “That’ll probably be me next year.”

