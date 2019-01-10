Siesta Key Chamber unveils new businesses

Davidson's Plaza has a whole new look to Siesta Key locals.

The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce performed a ribbon cutting ceremony with four new businesses at Davidson's Plaza on Jan. 9. Local Chill, Siesta Key Wine Bar, Swell Things and Island House Tap and Grill all participated in the ribbon cutting, and all of the new businesses are within walking distance.

Local Chill, which is an artisan ice cream shop, is owned by two brothers and one brother-in-law, which owner Bob Davidson calls a "different angle" on ice cream. Siesta Key Wine Bar is co-owned by husband and wife duo Stu Gamble and Darlene Gamble, just like Swell Things owners John and Wanda Mange. Island House Tap and Grill offered drinks and an oyster sample, coming from co-owners Troy Jenkins and Tony Hawkins.