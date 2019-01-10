 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Swell Things cuts the ribbon.

Siesta Key Chamber unveils new businesses

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Swell Things cuts the ribbon.

Buy this Photo
Maureen Buchanan, Eddie Kochis and Kate Kochis

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Maureen Buchanan, Eddie Kochis and Kate Kochis

Buy this Photo
Marcy Kaiser and Warren Kaiser sample some oysters.

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Marcy Kaiser and Warren Kaiser sample some oysters.

Buy this Photo
Owners of Swell Things, Wanda and John Mange, with employee Gayle Leister

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Owners of Swell Things, Wanda and John Mange, with employee Gayle Leister

Buy this Photo
Joseph Flowers and Hope McCampbell-Wenk

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Joseph Flowers and Hope McCampbell-Wenk

Buy this Photo
Kasey Gamble, Cole Gamble and co-owners Darlene Gamble and Stu Gamble cut the ribbon to the Siesta Key Wine Bar.

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Kasey Gamble, Cole Gamble and co-owners Darlene Gamble and Stu Gamble cut the ribbon to the Siesta Key Wine Bar.

Buy this Photo
Bob Davidson, cutting the ribbon, owns Local Chill, with Suzanne Munroe (in the tan jacket)'s husband, Rick Munroe, not pictured, and John Davidson, not pictured.

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Bob Davidson, cutting the ribbon, owns Local Chill, with Suzanne Munroe (in the tan jacket)'s husband, Rick Munroe, not pictured, and John Davidson, not pictured.

Buy this Photo
Ann Frescura and Donna Nix

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Ann Frescura and Donna Nix

Buy this Photo
Jim Reed, Samantha Myers and Ed Braun

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Jim Reed, Samantha Myers and Ed Braun

Buy this Photo
Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce's Mia Leone and Island House Tap and Grill's James Ridout, Robby Clark, Tony Hawkins, Troy Hawkins, Emily Leighton and Rachel Dixon

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce's Mia Leone and Island House Tap and Grill's James Ridout, Robby Clark, Tony Hawkins, Troy Hawkins, Emily Leighton and Rachel Dixon

Buy this Photo
Share
Four new businesses cut the ribbon in Davidson's Plaza on Siesta Key.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Davidson's Plaza has a whole new look to Siesta Key locals.

The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce performed a ribbon cutting ceremony with four new businesses at Davidson's Plaza on Jan. 9. Local Chill, Siesta Key Wine Bar, Swell Things and Island House Tap and Grill all participated in the ribbon cutting, and all of the new businesses are within walking distance. 

Local Chill, which is an artisan ice cream shop, is owned by two brothers and one brother-in-law, which owner Bob Davidson calls a "different angle" on ice cream. Siesta Key Wine Bar is co-owned by husband and wife duo Stu Gamble and Darlene Gamble, just like Swell Things owners John and Wanda Mange. Island House Tap and Grill offered drinks and an oyster sample, coming from co-owners Troy Jenkins and Tony Hawkins. 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement