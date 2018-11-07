Former White House florist presents this year's Flower Talk

Some locals are feeling extra patriotic after Election Day, and the Founders Garden Club of Sarasota continued the patriotism with its annual Flower Talk Nov. 7 at Michael's On East.

The theme was Floral Diplomacy, and the featured speaker was the White House Chief Floral Designer under the Obama administration, Laura Dowling. Dowling shared examples and stories about her previous job.

Before Dowling graced the stage, club members and guests took time to mingle, sip champagne and lemonade and shop from the numerous local boutiques. After lunch, Sue Benjamin's watercolor painting "Gerber hybrid, cv and Salvia cv" was auctioned off.