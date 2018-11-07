 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwoman Peggy Wood, President Gina Gregoria and Co-Chairwoman Marsha Thompson

Former White House florist presents this year's Flower Talk

Co-Chairwoman Peggy Wood, President Gina Gregoria and Co-Chairwoman Marsha Thompson

The decor was pink with stripes.

The decor was pink with stripes.

Guests could purchase the centerpieces for $20.

Guests could purchase the centerpieces for $20.

Kelley Hunt, Pat Mudgett and Jody Mayo

Kelley Hunt, Pat Mudgett and Jody Mayo

The Vanderbilt Gallery brought vintage jewelry, featuring many bold statement pieces.

The Vanderbilt Gallery brought vintage jewelry, featuring many bold statement pieces.

Treasure Cove for the Very Thing had an abundance of home decor items.

Treasure Cove for the Very Thing had an abundance of home decor items.

Barbara Sulton and Laura Leeming

Barbara Sulton and Laura Leeming

Emily Stroud and Nicole Plummer

Emily Stroud and Nicole Plummer

Elaine Barber and Alison Elizalde

Elaine Barber and Alison Elizalde

Guests could also purchase small potted orchids.

Guests could also purchase small potted orchids.

This watercolor painting by Sue Benjamin was auctioned off after lunch.

This watercolor painting by Sue Benjamin was auctioned off after lunch.

Marilyn Royal, Chris Lindsay and Nancy Morgan

Marilyn Royal, Chris Lindsay and Nancy Morgan

Personalized floral cookies were given to sponsor tables.

Personalized floral cookies were given to sponsor tables.

Jan Clark Rosemary McMullen and Danielle Grit

Jan Clark Rosemary McMullen and Danielle Grit

The watercolor painting by Sue Benjamin was also the main art for the marketing materials.

The watercolor painting by Sue Benjamin was also the main art for the marketing materials.

Margaret Wise, Pauline Wamsler Joerger and Nora Johnson

Margaret Wise, Pauline Wamsler Joerger and Nora Johnson

Cornelia Matson and Nikki Sedacca

Cornelia Matson and Nikki Sedacca

Margaret Maglich and Marianne Cohen

Margaret Maglich and Marianne Cohen

Note cards with Sue Benjamin's watercolor were on sale.

Note cards with Sue Benjamin's watercolor were on sale.

Eileen Curd and Jamie Becker

Eileen Curd and Jamie Becker

Two of Laura Dowling's books were for purchase, and Dowling autographed them after the presentation.

Two of Laura Dowling's books were for purchase, and Dowling autographed them after the presentation.

Laura Dowling demonstrated with these flowers during her presentation.

Laura Dowling demonstrated with these flowers during her presentation.

The Founders Garden Club of Sarasota hosted Floral Diplomacy Nov. 7 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Some locals are feeling extra patriotic after Election Day, and the Founders Garden Club of Sarasota continued the patriotism with its annual Flower Talk Nov. 7 at Michael's On East. 

The theme was Floral Diplomacy, and the featured speaker was the White House Chief Floral Designer under the Obama administration, Laura Dowling. Dowling shared examples and stories about her previous job.

Before Dowling graced the stage, club members and guests took time to mingle, sip champagne and lemonade and shop from the numerous local boutiques. After lunch, Sue Benjamin's watercolor painting "Gerber hybrid, cv and Salvia cv" was auctioned off. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

