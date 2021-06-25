 Skip to main content
Sarasota's Steven Bass, 17, dances through the cafeteria to the tune of a song from the musical "Hamilton." Bass said his favorite part of the camp was dodgeball.

Foundation for Dreams summer camps underway in east Bradenton

Sarasota's Madison Kukoda, 10, and camp counselor Riley DiCosola play a game in which people stand in a circle and move a sheet up and down in order to bounce a ball in the air and prevent it from touching the ground.

Tampa's Julia Frye, 12, and camp counselor Allie Lowery from Tara dance to music while playing Four Corners. Frye said her favorite part of camp was spending time by the campfire.

Sydney Lambert, 16, Steven Bass, 17, Jacob Fiske, 16, camp counselor Luke Pellegrino, Vivaldi Polanco, 17, and Robert Mahurin, 16, take a break from bowling, which they played during the math and science section of camp.

Colton Shima, 17, drops marbles down a series of tubes and slides as part of a game known as Marble Run. Shima counted 26 marbles in the set and said playing with the game was his favorite part of camp.

Corbin Stringer, 10, shows off his work during arts and crafts time. Stringer most enjoyed horseback riding and bonded with the horse he rode, Tank. Stringer said Tank was a "really good horse."

Benjamin Ruthven, 9, signals that he is ready to begin playing Four Corners. After contestants chose to stand in one of the room's four corners, Ruthven called a number one to four to eliminate those standing in that corner.

New Port Richey's Kiley Griggs, 12, and camp counselor Hannah MacDonald play a game in which people stand in a circle and move a sheet up and down in order to bounce a ball in the air and prevent it from touching the ground.

Vanya Ivanskaya, 12, and Tampa's Shreya Shah team up to play Four Corners together. Ivanskaya moved to the U.S. from Russia two weeks ago.

Fort Myers' Isaac Ortiz, 9, colors next to counselor Cynthia Lukose during arts and crafts time. In addition to arts and crafts, Ortiz said his favorite part of the camp was horseback riding, even though it was bumpy.

Luke Kalinowski, 12, plays with a ladder and iPad during arts and crafts time.

Campers aged 7 to 17 participated in games, arts and crafts, science and more.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

Steven Bass, 17, danced his way through the cafeteria as music from classic Disney movies blared and the sounds of chatter and laughter filled the air.

The Sarasota resident would soon move from snack time to a nature hike to a science and math center and then back to the cafeteria for games, namely Four Corners, a game in which each contestant chooses to stand in one of a room's four corners while a blindfolded person in the middle of the room calls out a number one to four, eliminating all the people standing in the corresponding corner.

Bass said he was thankful his "awesome" parents signed him up for east Bradenton's Foundation for Dreams summer camp, a camp for children with disabilities age 7 to 17, from June 21-25.

He wasn't the only one grateful to be there. Camp counselors such as Tampa's Hannah MacDonald said she cherished the opportunities to forge "super special connections" with campers after getting to know them for a week. Luke Pellegrino, who traveled all the way from Kentucky to be a counselor at the camp, also loved working with the campers.

"They're all unique in their own individual way," Pellegrino said. "The impact you make on them is no less than the impact they make on you."

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

