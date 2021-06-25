Foundation for Dreams summer camps underway in east Bradenton

Steven Bass, 17, danced his way through the cafeteria as music from classic Disney movies blared and the sounds of chatter and laughter filled the air.

The Sarasota resident would soon move from snack time to a nature hike to a science and math center and then back to the cafeteria for games, namely Four Corners, a game in which each contestant chooses to stand in one of a room's four corners while a blindfolded person in the middle of the room calls out a number one to four, eliminating all the people standing in the corresponding corner.

Bass said he was thankful his "awesome" parents signed him up for east Bradenton's Foundation for Dreams summer camp, a camp for children with disabilities age 7 to 17, from June 21-25.

He wasn't the only one grateful to be there. Camp counselors such as Tampa's Hannah MacDonald said she cherished the opportunities to forge "super special connections" with campers after getting to know them for a week. Luke Pellegrino, who traveled all the way from Kentucky to be a counselor at the camp, also loved working with the campers.

"They're all unique in their own individual way," Pellegrino said. "The impact you make on them is no less than the impact they make on you."